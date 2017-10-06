Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|10/06/17 11:05 AM
|McGee
|Candice
|Marie
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|10/06/17 11:05 AM
|McGee
|Candice
|Marie
|Probation Violation
|10/06/17 08:12 AM
|Benitez
|Eduardo
|Francisco
|Failure to Appear
|10/05/17 11:53 PM
|Lovell
|Derrin
|Lee
|Failure to Appear
|10/05/17 11:53 PM
|Lovell
|Derrin
|Lee
|Failure to Appear
|10/05/17 06:32 PM
|Behel
|Jimmy
|Dale
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant
|10/05/17 06:32 PM
|Behel
|Jimmy
|Dale
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|10/05/17 06:32 PM
|Behel
|Jimmy
|Dale
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
|10/05/17 06:32 PM
|Behel
|Jimmy
|Dale
|Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance
|10/05/17 06:27 PM
|Mendoza
|Alejandro
|David
|Failure to Appear
|10/05/17 06:27 PM
|Mendoza
|Alejandro
|David
|Probation Violation
|10/05/17 06:17 PM
|Ford
|John
|Michael
|Failure to Appear
Please follow and like us: