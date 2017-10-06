Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

10/06/17 11:05 AM McGee Candice Marie Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 10/06/17 11:05 AM McGee Candice Marie Probation Violation 10/06/17 08:12 AM Benitez Eduardo Francisco Failure to Appear 10/05/17 11:53 PM Lovell Derrin Lee Failure to Appear 10/05/17 11:53 PM Lovell Derrin Lee Failure to Appear 10/05/17 06:32 PM Behel Jimmy Dale Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant 10/05/17 06:32 PM Behel Jimmy Dale Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 10/05/17 06:32 PM Behel Jimmy Dale Drugs; Possession of Marijuana 10/05/17 06:32 PM Behel Jimmy Dale Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance 10/05/17 06:27 PM Mendoza Alejandro David Failure to Appear 10/05/17 06:27 PM Mendoza Alejandro David Probation Violation 10/05/17 06:17 PM Ford John Michael Failure to Appear