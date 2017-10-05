Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|10/05/17 12:29 PM
|Currie
|Alex
|Michael
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|10/05/17 12:29 PM
|Currie
|Alex
|Michael
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|10/05/17 12:29 PM
|Currie
|Alex
|Michael
|Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $25,000 to $99,999
|10/05/17 12:29 PM
|Currie
|Alex
|Michael
|Burglary; Vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
|10/05/17 11:10 AM
|Richards
|Kristopher
|Lee
|Probation Violation
|10/05/17 11:09 AM
|Pero
|III
|Raymond
|Arthur
|Probation Violation
|10/05/17 10:03 AM
|Smith
|Derrick
|Dean
|Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
|10/05/17 07:42 AM
|Zwetzig
|Chelsea
|Lynn
|Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
|10/05/17 07:36 AM
|Kloxin
|Creighton
|Lance
|Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
|10/04/17 10:25 PM
|Collins
|Gregory
|Lawon
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant
|10/04/17 10:25 PM
|Collins
|Gregory
|Lawon
|Possession of Parapernalia with Intent to Manufacture/Plant/Cultivate/Distribute Controlled Substance
|10/04/17 10:25 PM
|Collins
|Gregory
|Lawon
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|10/04/17 10:25 PM
|Collins
|Gregory
|Lawon
|Drugs; Distribute Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Crack, Amphetamine); 3.5g to < 100g
|10/04/17 10:25 PM
|Collins
|Gregory
|Lawon
|DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 2nd Offense
|10/04/17 10:25 PM
|Collins
|Gregory
|Lawon
|DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 3rd Offense; with Prior Conviction within 10 yrs
|10/04/17 10:25 PM
|Collins
|Gregory
|Lawon
|Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage
|10/04/17 10:25 PM
|Collins
|Gregory
|Lawon
|Leave the scene of an accident; Injury or Property Damage > $1000
|10/04/17 09:03 PM
|Stockman
|Jermain
|Ty
|Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
|10/04/17 07:07 PM
|Hubbard
|Danielle
|Renee
|Probation Violation
|10/04/17 06:31 PM
|Lewis
|Preston
|Lee
|Failure to Appear
|10/04/17 06:31 PM
|Lewis
|Preston
|Lee
|Failure to Appear
|10/04/17 06:28 PM
|Clay
|Dell
|Russell
|Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
|10/04/17 06:28 PM
|Clay
|Dell
|Russell
|Drugs; Possession of Hallucinogenic Drugs; 1 prior conviction (not marijuana)
|10/04/17 06:28 PM
|Clay
|Dell
|Russell
|Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
|10/04/17 03:51 PM
|Thompson
|Atrell
|Levell
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
Please follow and like us: