Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.  This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information.  All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

10/05/17 12:29 PM Currie Alex Michael Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
10/05/17 12:29 PM Currie Alex Michael Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
10/05/17 12:29 PM Currie Alex Michael Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $25,000 to $99,999
10/05/17 12:29 PM Currie Alex Michael Burglary; Vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
10/05/17 11:10 AM Richards Kristopher Lee Probation Violation
10/05/17 11:09 AM Pero III Raymond Arthur Probation Violation
10/05/17 10:03 AM Smith Derrick Dean Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
10/05/17 07:42 AM Zwetzig Chelsea Lynn Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
10/05/17 07:36 AM Kloxin Creighton Lance Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
10/04/17 10:25 PM Collins Gregory Lawon Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant
10/04/17 10:25 PM Collins Gregory Lawon Possession of Parapernalia with Intent to Manufacture/Plant/Cultivate/Distribute Controlled Substance
10/04/17 10:25 PM Collins Gregory Lawon Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
10/04/17 10:25 PM Collins Gregory Lawon Drugs; Distribute Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Crack, Amphetamine); 3.5g to < 100g
10/04/17 10:25 PM Collins Gregory Lawon DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 2nd Offense
10/04/17 10:25 PM Collins Gregory Lawon DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 3rd Offense; with Prior Conviction within 10 yrs
10/04/17 10:25 PM Collins Gregory Lawon Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage
10/04/17 10:25 PM Collins Gregory Lawon Leave the scene of an accident; Injury or Property Damage > $1000
10/04/17 09:03 PM Stockman Jermain Ty Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
10/04/17 07:07 PM Hubbard Danielle Renee Probation Violation
10/04/17 06:31 PM Lewis Preston Lee Failure to Appear
10/04/17 06:31 PM Lewis Preston Lee Failure to Appear
10/04/17 06:28 PM Clay Dell Russell Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
10/04/17 06:28 PM Clay Dell Russell Drugs; Possession of Hallucinogenic Drugs; 1 prior conviction (not marijuana)
10/04/17 06:28 PM Clay Dell Russell Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
10/04/17 03:51 PM Thompson Atrell Levell Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
