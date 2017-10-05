Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

10/05/17 12:29 PM Currie Alex Michael Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 10/05/17 12:29 PM Currie Alex Michael Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 10/05/17 12:29 PM Currie Alex Michael Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $25,000 to $99,999 10/05/17 12:29 PM Currie Alex Michael Burglary; Vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime 10/05/17 11:10 AM Richards Kristopher Lee Probation Violation 10/05/17 11:09 AM Pero III Raymond Arthur Probation Violation 10/05/17 10:03 AM Smith Derrick Dean Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision 10/05/17 07:42 AM Zwetzig Chelsea Lynn Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct 10/05/17 07:36 AM Kloxin Creighton Lance Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct 10/04/17 10:25 PM Collins Gregory Lawon Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant 10/04/17 10:25 PM Collins Gregory Lawon Possession of Parapernalia with Intent to Manufacture/Plant/Cultivate/Distribute Controlled Substance 10/04/17 10:25 PM Collins Gregory Lawon Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 10/04/17 10:25 PM Collins Gregory Lawon Drugs; Distribute Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Crack, Amphetamine); 3.5g to < 100g 10/04/17 10:25 PM Collins Gregory Lawon DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 2nd Offense 10/04/17 10:25 PM Collins Gregory Lawon DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 3rd Offense; with Prior Conviction within 10 yrs 10/04/17 10:25 PM Collins Gregory Lawon Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage 10/04/17 10:25 PM Collins Gregory Lawon Leave the scene of an accident; Injury or Property Damage > $1000 10/04/17 09:03 PM Stockman Jermain Ty Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct 10/04/17 07:07 PM Hubbard Danielle Renee Probation Violation 10/04/17 06:31 PM Lewis Preston Lee Failure to Appear 10/04/17 06:31 PM Lewis Preston Lee Failure to Appear 10/04/17 06:28 PM Clay Dell Russell Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct 10/04/17 06:28 PM Clay Dell Russell Drugs; Possession of Hallucinogenic Drugs; 1 prior conviction (not marijuana) 10/04/17 06:28 PM Clay Dell Russell Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision 10/04/17 03:51 PM Thompson Atrell Levell Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant