Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

Daily Bookings

by Leave a Comment

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.  This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information.  All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

10/04/17 11:08 AM Moore Kyle Duane Probation Violation
10/04/17 08:23 AM Garcia Melissa Ann Failure to Appear
10/04/17 07:56 AM Johanning Derek Brooks Failure to Appear
10/04/17 07:56 AM Johanning Derek Brooks Failure to Appear
10/03/17 11:21 PM Minor Sr Robert Lane Failure to Appear
10/03/17 11:21 PM Minor Sr Robert Lane Failure to Appear
10/03/17 11:21 PM Minor Sr Robert Lane Failure to Appear
10/03/17 11:21 PM Minor Sr Robert Lane Probation Violation
10/03/17 11:21 PM Minor Sr Robert Lane Probation Violation
10/03/17 06:39 PM Muns II Jimmy Isiah Probation Violation
10/03/17 06:39 PM Muns II Jimmy Isiah Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
10/03/17 06:39 PM Muns II Jimmy Isiah Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
10/03/17 06:39 PM Muns II Jimmy Isiah Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
10/03/17 06:25 PM Lowe Sr Leroy Lester Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
10/03/17 06:25 PM Lowe Sr Leroy Lester Possession of Parapernalia with Intent to Manufacture/Plant/Cultivate/Distribute Controlled Substance
10/03/17 06:25 PM Lowe Sr Leroy Lester Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 3.5g to < 100g
10/03/17 06:25 PM Lowe Sr Leroy Lester Probation Violation
10/03/17 06:25 PM Lowe Sr Leroy Lester Criminal Possession of Firearm by Felon; Conviction in Previous 10 Years of specified KSA
10/03/17 06:25 PM Lowe Sr Leroy Lester Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant
10/03/17 04:14 PM Plain Latasha Lynn Probation Violation
10/03/17 04:14 PM Plain Latasha Lynn Probation Violation
10/03/17 04:14 PM Plain Latasha Lynn Probation Violation
10/03/17 04:09 PM Manwarren II Richard William Failure to Appear
10/03/17 04:09 PM Manwarren II Richard William Failure to Appear
10/03/17 04:09 PM Manwarren II Richard William Failure to Appear
10/03/17 03:13 PM Yates Michael Lee Battery; Against State Correctional Officer
10/03/17 03:13 PM Yates Michael Lee Battery; Against City/County Jail Facility Officer or Employee
Please follow and like us: