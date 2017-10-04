Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

10/04/17 11:08 AM Moore Kyle Duane Probation Violation 10/04/17 08:23 AM Garcia Melissa Ann Failure to Appear 10/04/17 07:56 AM Johanning Derek Brooks Failure to Appear 10/04/17 07:56 AM Johanning Derek Brooks Failure to Appear 10/03/17 11:21 PM Minor Sr Robert Lane Failure to Appear 10/03/17 11:21 PM Minor Sr Robert Lane Failure to Appear 10/03/17 11:21 PM Minor Sr Robert Lane Failure to Appear 10/03/17 11:21 PM Minor Sr Robert Lane Probation Violation 10/03/17 11:21 PM Minor Sr Robert Lane Probation Violation 10/03/17 06:39 PM Muns II Jimmy Isiah Probation Violation 10/03/17 06:39 PM Muns II Jimmy Isiah Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 10/03/17 06:39 PM Muns II Jimmy Isiah Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 10/03/17 06:39 PM Muns II Jimmy Isiah Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 10/03/17 06:25 PM Lowe Sr Leroy Lester Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 10/03/17 06:25 PM Lowe Sr Leroy Lester Possession of Parapernalia with Intent to Manufacture/Plant/Cultivate/Distribute Controlled Substance 10/03/17 06:25 PM Lowe Sr Leroy Lester Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 3.5g to < 100g 10/03/17 06:25 PM Lowe Sr Leroy Lester Probation Violation 10/03/17 06:25 PM Lowe Sr Leroy Lester Criminal Possession of Firearm by Felon; Conviction in Previous 10 Years of specified KSA 10/03/17 06:25 PM Lowe Sr Leroy Lester Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant 10/03/17 04:14 PM Plain Latasha Lynn Probation Violation 10/03/17 04:14 PM Plain Latasha Lynn Probation Violation 10/03/17 04:14 PM Plain Latasha Lynn Probation Violation 10/03/17 04:09 PM Manwarren II Richard William Failure to Appear 10/03/17 04:09 PM Manwarren II Richard William Failure to Appear 10/03/17 04:09 PM Manwarren II Richard William Failure to Appear 10/03/17 03:13 PM Yates Michael Lee Battery; Against State Correctional Officer 10/03/17 03:13 PM Yates Michael Lee Battery; Against City/County Jail Facility Officer or Employee