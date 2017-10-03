Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|10/03/17 01:09 PM
|Prime
|Lisa
|Ann
|Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction)
|10/03/17 01:03 PM
|Parker
|Kristin
|Denay
|Probation Violation
|10/03/17 08:43 AM
|Cooprider
|Charles
|Christopher
|Probation Violation
|10/03/17 08:43 AM
|Cooprider
|Charles
|Christopher
|Failure to Appear
|10/03/17 08:43 AM
|Cooprider
|Charles
|Christopher
|DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 1st Offense; Child present
|10/03/17 08:43 AM
|Cooprider
|Charles
|Christopher
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
|10/03/17 08:43 AM
|Cooprider
|Charles
|Christopher
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|10/03/17 07:22 AM
|Walkup
|Morgan
|Glen
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|10/03/17 07:22 AM
|Walkup
|Morgan
|Glen
|Drugs; Distribute, Market, Possess w/ intent to distribute a precursor for unlawful use
|10/03/17 07:22 AM
|Walkup
|Morgan
|Glen
|Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 3.5g to < 100g
|10/03/17 07:22 AM
|Walkup
|Morgan
|Glen
|Drugs; Distribute Substance designated in 65-4105,4107,4109,4111(Oxy, Hydrocodone); < 10 dosage units
|10/03/17 07:22 AM
|Walkup
|Morgan
|Glen
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|10/03/17 07:22 AM
|Walkup
|Morgan
|Glen
|Probation Violation
|10/03/17 07:22 AM
|Walkup
|Morgan
|Glen
|Probation Violation
|10/03/17 02:29 AM
|Irvin
|Amy
|Nicole
|Drugs; Distribute Substance designated in 65-4105,4107,4109,4111(Oxy, Hydrocodone); < 10 dosage units
|10/03/17 02:29 AM
|Irvin
|Amy
|Nicole
|Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 3.5g to < 100g
|10/03/17 02:29 AM
|Irvin
|Amy
|Nicole
|Drugs; Paraphernalia; Sell/Distribute/Possess for illegal use
|10/03/17 02:29 AM
|Irvin
|Amy
|Nicole
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|10/03/17 02:29 AM
|Irvin
|Amy
|Nicole
|Endangering a Child; AGGRAVATED; Expose to the Sale/Manufacture Methamphetamine
|10/03/17 02:27 AM
|Johnson
|Christian
|Lee
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|10/03/17 02:27 AM
|Johnson
|Christian
|Lee
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
|10/03/17 02:27 AM
|Johnson
|Christian
|Lee
|Probation Violation
|10/03/17 02:08 AM
|Williams
|Amber Lee
|Ann
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
|10/03/17 02:08 AM
|Williams
|Amber Lee
|Ann
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|10/02/17 11:35 PM
|McConnell
|Adam
|Scott
|Failure to Appear
|10/02/17 08:23 PM
|Jones
|Dequon
|Kevion
|Failure to Appear
|10/02/17 08:23 PM
|Jones
|Dequon
|Kevion
|DL Violation; No Drivers License
|10/02/17 08:23 PM
|Jones
|Dequon
|Kevion
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
|10/02/17 03:24 PM
|Hatfield
|Gavin
|Ray
|Failure to Appear
|10/02/17 01:23 PM
|Witt
|Destiny
|Danee
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Falsely report a Felony crime intending on action
|10/02/17 01:23 PM
|Witt
|Destiny
|Danee
|Probation Violation
|10/02/17 01:23 PM
|Witt
|Destiny
|Danee
|Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction)
|10/02/17 01:23 PM
|Witt
|Destiny
|Danee
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|10/02/17 01:23 PM
|Witt
|Destiny
|Danee
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
|10/02/17 01:22 PM
|LaFave
|Eugene
|Joseph
|Probation Violation
|10/02/17 01:10 PM
|Kendall
|Jr
|Russell
|Lee
|Failure to Appear
|10/02/17 01:10 PM
|Kendall
|Jr
|Russell
|Lee
|Failure to Appear
|10/01/17 10:20 PM
|Webb
|Robert
|Vincent
|Failure to Appear
|10/01/17 10:20 PM
|Webb
|Robert
|Vincent
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant
|10/01/17 10:20 PM
|Webb
|Robert
|Vincent
|Probation Violation
|10/01/17 10:20 PM
|Webb
|Robert
|Vincent
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|10/01/17 10:20 PM
|Webb
|Robert
|Vincent
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|10/01/17 09:35 PM
|Logue
|Nicole
|Leigh Ann
|Failure to Appear
|10/01/17 09:35 PM
|Logue
|Nicole
|Leigh Ann
|Failure to Appear
|10/01/17 09:18 PM
|Swift
|Brian
|Thomas
|Failure to Appear
|10/01/17 09:18 PM
|Swift
|Brian
|Thomas
|Failure to Appear
|10/01/17 09:18 PM
|Swift
|Brian
|Thomas
|Failure to Appear
|10/01/17 07:53 PM
|Avila
|Amy
|Rae
|Probation Violation
|10/01/17 07:40 PM
|Morris
|Craig
|Dwayne
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|10/01/17 07:40 PM
|Morris
|Craig
|Dwayne
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
