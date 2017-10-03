Daily Bookings

Hutch Post

10/03/17 01:09 PM Prime Lisa Ann Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction)

10/03/17 01:09 PM Prime Lisa Ann Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction)
10/03/17 01:03 PM Parker Kristin Denay Probation Violation
10/03/17 08:43 AM Cooprider Charles Christopher Probation Violation
10/03/17 08:43 AM Cooprider Charles Christopher Failure to Appear
10/03/17 08:43 AM Cooprider Charles Christopher DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 1st Offense; Child present
10/03/17 08:43 AM Cooprider Charles Christopher Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
10/03/17 08:43 AM Cooprider Charles Christopher Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
10/03/17 07:22 AM Walkup Morgan Glen Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
10/03/17 07:22 AM Walkup Morgan Glen Drugs; Distribute, Market, Possess w/ intent to distribute a precursor for unlawful use
10/03/17 07:22 AM Walkup Morgan Glen Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 3.5g to < 100g
10/03/17 07:22 AM Walkup Morgan Glen Drugs; Distribute Substance designated in 65-4105,4107,4109,4111(Oxy, Hydrocodone); < 10 dosage units
10/03/17 07:22 AM Walkup Morgan Glen Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
10/03/17 07:22 AM Walkup Morgan Glen Probation Violation
10/03/17 07:22 AM Walkup Morgan Glen Probation Violation
10/03/17 02:29 AM Irvin Amy Nicole Drugs; Distribute Substance designated in 65-4105,4107,4109,4111(Oxy, Hydrocodone); < 10 dosage units
10/03/17 02:29 AM Irvin Amy Nicole Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 3.5g to < 100g
10/03/17 02:29 AM Irvin Amy Nicole Drugs; Paraphernalia; Sell/Distribute/Possess for illegal use
10/03/17 02:29 AM Irvin Amy Nicole Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
10/03/17 02:29 AM Irvin Amy Nicole Endangering a Child; AGGRAVATED; Expose to the Sale/Manufacture Methamphetamine
10/03/17 02:27 AM Johnson Christian Lee Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
10/03/17 02:27 AM Johnson Christian Lee Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
10/03/17 02:27 AM Johnson Christian Lee Probation Violation
10/03/17 02:08 AM Williams Amber Lee Ann Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
10/03/17 02:08 AM Williams Amber Lee Ann Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
10/02/17 11:35 PM McConnell Adam Scott Failure to Appear
10/02/17 08:23 PM Jones Dequon Kevion Failure to Appear
10/02/17 08:23 PM Jones Dequon Kevion DL Violation; No Drivers License
10/02/17 08:23 PM Jones Dequon Kevion DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
10/02/17 03:24 PM Hatfield Gavin Ray Failure to Appear
10/02/17 01:23 PM Witt Destiny Danee Interference with Law Enforcement; Falsely report a Felony crime intending on action
10/02/17 01:23 PM Witt Destiny Danee Probation Violation
10/02/17 01:23 PM Witt Destiny Danee Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction)
10/02/17 01:23 PM Witt Destiny Danee Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
10/02/17 01:23 PM Witt Destiny Danee Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
10/02/17 01:22 PM LaFave Eugene Joseph Probation Violation
10/02/17 01:10 PM Kendall Jr Russell Lee Failure to Appear
10/02/17 01:10 PM Kendall Jr Russell Lee Failure to Appear
10/01/17 10:20 PM Webb Robert Vincent Failure to Appear
10/01/17 10:20 PM Webb Robert Vincent Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant
10/01/17 10:20 PM Webb Robert Vincent Probation Violation
10/01/17 10:20 PM Webb Robert Vincent Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
10/01/17 10:20 PM Webb Robert Vincent Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
10/01/17 09:35 PM Logue Nicole Leigh Ann Failure to Appear
10/01/17 09:35 PM Logue Nicole Leigh Ann Failure to Appear
10/01/17 09:18 PM Swift Brian Thomas Failure to Appear
10/01/17 09:18 PM Swift Brian Thomas Failure to Appear
10/01/17 09:18 PM Swift Brian Thomas Failure to Appear
10/01/17 07:53 PM Avila Amy Rae Probation Violation
10/01/17 07:40 PM Morris Craig Dwayne DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
10/01/17 07:40 PM Morris Craig Dwayne DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
