Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

09/29/17 01:59 PM Johnson Victor Logan Failure to Appear 09/29/17 01:10 PM Hufford Matthew Michael Failure to Appear 09/29/17 01:10 PM Hufford Matthew Michael Probation Violation 09/29/17 12:31 PM Bravo James Manuel Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision 09/28/17 09:04 PM Loudenback Chase Richard Probation Violation 09/28/17 09:04 PM Loudenback Chase Richard Probation Violation 09/28/17 09:04 PM Loudenback Chase Richard Probation Violation 09/28/17 09:04 PM Loudenback Chase Richard Probation Violation 09/28/17 09:04 PM Loudenback Chase Richard Probation Violation 09/28/17 06:27 PM Beeney Isaiah Lee Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $1,500 to $24,999 09/28/17 06:25 PM Swafford Spencer Daniel Probation Violation 09/28/17 06:25 PM Swafford Spencer Daniel Probation Violation 09/28/17 06:20 PM Reed Trae Donavan Probation Violation 09/28/17 06:20 PM Reed Trae Donavan Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $1,500 to $24,999 09/28/17 06:20 PM Reed Trae Donavan Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 09/28/17 03:58 PM McCroy Kristopher Matthew Theft; Property or Services; 2 or more prior conv in 5 yrs; Less than $1,500 09/28/17 03:58 PM McCroy Kristopher Matthew Failure to Appear 09/28/17 03:58 PM McCroy Kristopher Matthew Failure to Appear 09/28/17 03:58 PM McCroy Kristopher Matthew Failure to Appear 09/28/17 03:58 PM McCroy Kristopher Matthew Failure to Appear 09/28/17 03:58 PM McCroy Kristopher Matthew Failure to Appear 09/28/17 03:47 PM Hill Robert Lynyrd Failure to Appear 09/28/17 03:47 PM Hill Robert Lynyrd Failure to Appear 09/28/17 03:47 PM Hill Robert Lynyrd Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; $1,000 to $24,999 09/28/17 03:47 PM Hill Robert Lynyrd Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000