Daily Bookings

Here's the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.
|09/29/17 01:59 PM
|Johnson
|Victor
|Logan
|Failure to Appear
|09/29/17 01:10 PM
|Hufford
|Matthew
|Michael
|Failure to Appear
|09/29/17 01:10 PM
|Hufford
|Matthew
|Michael
|Probation Violation
|09/29/17 12:31 PM
|Bravo
|James
|Manuel
|Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
|09/28/17 09:04 PM
|Loudenback
|Chase
|Richard
|Probation Violation
|09/28/17 09:04 PM
|Loudenback
|Chase
|Richard
|Probation Violation
|09/28/17 09:04 PM
|Loudenback
|Chase
|Richard
|Probation Violation
|09/28/17 09:04 PM
|Loudenback
|Chase
|Richard
|Probation Violation
|09/28/17 09:04 PM
|Loudenback
|Chase
|Richard
|Probation Violation
|09/28/17 06:27 PM
|Beeney
|Isaiah
|Lee
|Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $1,500 to $24,999
|09/28/17 06:25 PM
|Swafford
|Spencer
|Daniel
|Probation Violation
|09/28/17 06:25 PM
|Swafford
|Spencer
|Daniel
|Probation Violation
|09/28/17 06:20 PM
|Reed
|Trae
|Donavan
|Probation Violation
|09/28/17 06:20 PM
|Reed
|Trae
|Donavan
|Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $1,500 to $24,999
|09/28/17 06:20 PM
|Reed
|Trae
|Donavan
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|09/28/17 03:58 PM
|McCroy
|Kristopher
|Matthew
|Theft; Property or Services; 2 or more prior conv in 5 yrs; Less than $1,500
|09/28/17 03:58 PM
|McCroy
|Kristopher
|Matthew
|Failure to Appear
|09/28/17 03:58 PM
|McCroy
|Kristopher
|Matthew
|Failure to Appear
|09/28/17 03:58 PM
|McCroy
|Kristopher
|Matthew
|Failure to Appear
|09/28/17 03:58 PM
|McCroy
|Kristopher
|Matthew
|Failure to Appear
|09/28/17 03:58 PM
|McCroy
|Kristopher
|Matthew
|Failure to Appear
|09/28/17 03:47 PM
|Hill
|Robert
|Lynyrd
|Failure to Appear
|09/28/17 03:47 PM
|Hill
|Robert
|Lynyrd
|Failure to Appear
|09/28/17 03:47 PM
|Hill
|Robert
|Lynyrd
|Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; $1,000 to $24,999
|09/28/17 03:47 PM
|Hill
|Robert
|Lynyrd
|Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
