Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.  This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information.  All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

09/27/17 03:29 PM Pulliam Jeremy Edward Failure to Appear
09/27/17 03:29 PM Pulliam Jeremy Edward Failure to Appear
09/27/17 03:29 PM Pulliam Jeremy Edward Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
09/27/17 02:01 PM Warren Allen Ray Probation Violation
09/27/17 02:01 PM Warren Allen Ray Probation Violation
09/27/17 09:49 AM Zimmerman Amy Lavern Failure to Appear
09/27/17 09:05 AM Rein Brett Dwayne Failure to Appear
09/27/17 08:24 AM Alexander Natasha Marie Failure to Appear
09/27/17 08:10 AM Hyatt Todd Ross DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 3rd Offense; with Prior Conviction within 10 yrs
09/26/17 11:43 PM Hull Cody Bill Interference with Law Enforcement; Falsely report a Misd crime by LEO
09/26/17 11:43 PM Hull Cody Bill Probation Violation
09/26/17 10:51 PM Stowell Kelly Bryan Failure to Appear
09/26/17 10:51 PM Stowell Kelly Bryan Failure to Appear
09/26/17 10:28 PM Montoya Orlando Anthony Domestic Battery; Knowing or Reckless Bodily Harm (1st conviction)
09/26/17 10:21 PM Thiel Kenneth Allen Direct Contempt
09/26/17 10:21 PM Thiel Kenneth Allen Failure to Appear
09/26/17 09:16 PM Villela Christopher Deneae Failure to Appear
09/26/17 09:16 PM Villela Christopher Deneae Failure to Appear
09/26/17 09:16 PM Villela Christopher Deneae Failure to Appear
09/26/17 09:16 PM Villela Christopher Deneae Probation Violation
09/26/17 07:20 PM Wedgewood Dustin Edward Probation Violation
09/26/17 07:20 PM Wedgewood Dustin Edward Failure to Appear
09/26/17 07:17 PM Mounce Matthew Anthony Probation Violation
09/26/17 06:33 PM Newberry Bo Jorden Failure to Appear
09/26/17 06:33 PM Newberry Bo Jorden Failure to Appear
09/26/17 06:33 PM Newberry Bo Jorden Failure to Appear
09/26/17 06:19 PM Redinger Joshua Daniel Failure to Appear
09/26/17 06:19 PM Redinger Joshua Daniel Failure to Appear
09/26/17 06:19 PM Redinger Joshua Daniel Probation Violation
09/26/17 06:19 PM Redinger Joshua Daniel Probation Violation
09/26/17 06:19 PM Redinger Joshua Daniel Probation Violation
09/26/17 06:19 PM Redinger Joshua Daniel Probation Violation
09/26/17 03:42 PM Walkup Morgan Glen Probation Violation
09/26/17 03:42 PM Walkup Morgan Glen Probation Violation
