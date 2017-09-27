Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

09/27/17 03:29 PM Pulliam Jeremy Edward Failure to Appear 09/27/17 03:29 PM Pulliam Jeremy Edward Failure to Appear 09/27/17 03:29 PM Pulliam Jeremy Edward Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision 09/27/17 02:01 PM Warren Allen Ray Probation Violation 09/27/17 02:01 PM Warren Allen Ray Probation Violation 09/27/17 09:49 AM Zimmerman Amy Lavern Failure to Appear 09/27/17 09:05 AM Rein Brett Dwayne Failure to Appear 09/27/17 08:24 AM Alexander Natasha Marie Failure to Appear 09/27/17 08:10 AM Hyatt Todd Ross DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 3rd Offense; with Prior Conviction within 10 yrs 09/26/17 11:43 PM Hull Cody Bill Interference with Law Enforcement; Falsely report a Misd crime by LEO 09/26/17 11:43 PM Hull Cody Bill Probation Violation 09/26/17 10:51 PM Stowell Kelly Bryan Failure to Appear 09/26/17 10:51 PM Stowell Kelly Bryan Failure to Appear 09/26/17 10:28 PM Montoya Orlando Anthony Domestic Battery; Knowing or Reckless Bodily Harm (1st conviction) 09/26/17 10:21 PM Thiel Kenneth Allen Direct Contempt 09/26/17 10:21 PM Thiel Kenneth Allen Failure to Appear 09/26/17 09:16 PM Villela Christopher Deneae Failure to Appear 09/26/17 09:16 PM Villela Christopher Deneae Failure to Appear 09/26/17 09:16 PM Villela Christopher Deneae Failure to Appear 09/26/17 09:16 PM Villela Christopher Deneae Probation Violation 09/26/17 07:20 PM Wedgewood Dustin Edward Probation Violation 09/26/17 07:20 PM Wedgewood Dustin Edward Failure to Appear 09/26/17 07:17 PM Mounce Matthew Anthony Probation Violation 09/26/17 06:33 PM Newberry Bo Jorden Failure to Appear 09/26/17 06:33 PM Newberry Bo Jorden Failure to Appear 09/26/17 06:33 PM Newberry Bo Jorden Failure to Appear 09/26/17 06:19 PM Redinger Joshua Daniel Failure to Appear 09/26/17 06:19 PM Redinger Joshua Daniel Failure to Appear 09/26/17 06:19 PM Redinger Joshua Daniel Probation Violation 09/26/17 06:19 PM Redinger Joshua Daniel Probation Violation 09/26/17 06:19 PM Redinger Joshua Daniel Probation Violation 09/26/17 06:19 PM Redinger Joshua Daniel Probation Violation 09/26/17 03:42 PM Walkup Morgan Glen Probation Violation 09/26/17 03:42 PM Walkup Morgan Glen Probation Violation