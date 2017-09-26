Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

09/26/17 10:49 AM Griffith Ashlee Renee DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 1st Offense 09/26/17 10:49 AM Griffith Ashlee Renee Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 09/26/17 10:49 AM Griffith Ashlee Renee Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 09/26/17 09:31 AM Jones James Alexander Failure to Appear 09/26/17 09:31 AM Jones James Alexander Probation Violation 09/26/17 01:41 AM Marr Ethan Aaron Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000 09/25/17 09:25 PM Cheathom Jr Ricky Bernard Failure to Appear 09/25/17 09:25 PM Cheathom Jr Ricky Bernard Failure to Appear 09/25/17 09:25 PM Cheathom Jr Ricky Bernard Drugs; Possession of Marijuana 09/25/17 09:25 PM Cheathom Jr Ricky Bernard Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 09/25/17 08:38 PM Nemudrov Corey Dean Failure to Appear 09/25/17 08:38 PM Nemudrov Corey Dean Probation Violation 09/25/17 08:38 PM Nemudrov Corey Dean Probation Violation 09/25/17 08:38 PM Nemudrov Corey Dean Probation Violation 09/25/17 08:38 PM Nemudrov Corey Dean Probation Violation 09/25/17 08:38 PM Nemudrov Corey Dean Probation Violation