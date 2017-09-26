Daily Bookings

Hutch Post

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.  This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information.  All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

09/26/17 10:49 AM Griffith Ashlee Renee DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 1st Offense
09/26/17 10:49 AM Griffith Ashlee Renee Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
09/26/17 10:49 AM Griffith Ashlee Renee Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
09/26/17 09:31 AM Jones James Alexander Failure to Appear
09/26/17 09:31 AM Jones James Alexander Probation Violation
09/26/17 01:41 AM Marr Ethan Aaron Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
09/25/17 09:25 PM Cheathom Jr Ricky Bernard Failure to Appear
09/25/17 09:25 PM Cheathom Jr Ricky Bernard Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
09/25/17 09:25 PM Cheathom Jr Ricky Bernard Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
09/25/17 08:38 PM Nemudrov Corey Dean Failure to Appear
09/25/17 08:38 PM Nemudrov Corey Dean Probation Violation
09/25/17 08:38 PM Nemudrov Corey Dean Probation Violation
09/25/17 08:38 PM Nemudrov Corey Dean Probation Violation
09/25/17 08:38 PM Nemudrov Corey Dean Probation Violation
09/25/17 08:38 PM Nemudrov Corey Dean Probation Violation
