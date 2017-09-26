Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|09/26/17 10:49 AM
|Griffith
|Ashlee
|Renee
|DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 1st Offense
|09/26/17 10:49 AM
|Griffith
|Ashlee
|Renee
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|09/26/17 10:49 AM
|Griffith
|Ashlee
|Renee
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|09/26/17 09:31 AM
|Jones
|James
|Alexander
|Failure to Appear
|09/26/17 09:31 AM
|Jones
|James
|Alexander
|Probation Violation
|09/26/17 01:41 AM
|Marr
|Ethan
|Aaron
|Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
|09/25/17 09:25 PM
|Cheathom
|Jr
|Ricky
|Bernard
|Failure to Appear
|09/25/17 09:25 PM
|Cheathom
|Jr
|Ricky
|Bernard
|Failure to Appear
|09/25/17 09:25 PM
|Cheathom
|Jr
|Ricky
|Bernard
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
|09/25/17 09:25 PM
|Cheathom
|Jr
|Ricky
|Bernard
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|09/25/17 08:38 PM
|Nemudrov
|Corey
|Dean
|Failure to Appear
|09/25/17 08:38 PM
|Nemudrov
|Corey
|Dean
|Probation Violation
|09/25/17 08:38 PM
|Nemudrov
|Corey
|Dean
|Probation Violation
|09/25/17 08:38 PM
|Nemudrov
|Corey
|Dean
|Probation Violation
|09/25/17 08:38 PM
|Nemudrov
|Corey
|Dean
|Probation Violation
|09/25/17 08:38 PM
|Nemudrov
|Corey
|Dean
|Probation Violation
