Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.  This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information.  All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

09/25/17 03:03 PM Kerr William Michael Probation Violation
09/25/17 02:55 PM Patterson Jesseph Michelle Leanna Dawn Probation Violation
09/25/17 01:14 PM Miller Kyle Edward Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
09/25/17 01:14 PM Miller Kyle Edward Failure to Appear
09/25/17 08:57 AM Gilkey Austin John Probation Violation
09/25/17 08:57 AM Gilkey Austin John Probation Violation
09/25/17 08:57 AM Gilkey Austin John Probation Violation
09/25/17 08:49 AM Mitchell Max Alan Failure to Appear
09/25/17 03:11 AM Wrenn Timothy Joseph Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
09/24/17 08:17 PM Lukone Taylor Keenan Homicide; Murder 2nd Degree, Reckless
09/24/17 07:35 PM Morris Craig Dwayne DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
09/24/17 07:35 PM Morris Craig Dwayne DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
09/24/17 07:35 PM Morris Craig Dwayne DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
09/24/17 06:24 PM Brown Kimberly Ann Probation Violation
09/24/17 02:46 PM Gandy Brian Keith Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
09/24/17 02:46 PM Gandy Brian Keith Failure to Appear
09/24/17 02:46 PM Gandy Brian Keith Failure to Appear
09/24/17 12:19 AM Kunzie Trent Anthony Failure to Appear
09/24/17 12:19 AM Kunzie Trent Anthony Failure to Appear
09/23/17 11:07 PM Flores Jr Gregory Dean Failure to Appear
09/23/17 11:07 PM Flores Jr Gregory Dean Failure to Appear
09/23/17 11:07 PM Flores Jr Gregory Dean Failure to Appear
09/23/17 11:07 PM Flores Jr Gregory Dean Failure to Appear
09/23/17 11:07 PM Flores Jr Gregory Dean Failure to Appear
09/23/17 11:07 PM Flores Jr Gregory Dean Failure to Appear
09/23/17 11:07 PM Flores Jr Gregory Dean Failure to Appear
09/23/17 11:07 PM Flores Jr Gregory Dean Failure to Appear
09/23/17 11:07 PM Flores Jr Gregory Dean Failure to Appear
09/23/17 06:20 PM Hinshaw Phillip Bryant DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
09/23/17 02:40 PM Blevins Alyssa Jane Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
09/23/17 02:40 PM Blevins Alyssa Jane Failure to Appear
09/23/17 12:48 PM Frame Ronald Owen Failure to Appear
09/23/17 07:13 AM Heller II Richard Dean Failure to Appear
09/23/17 07:13 AM Heller II Richard Dean Criminal Use of Weapons; Criminal Carrying; Knowingly carry Any Bludgeon, Sandclub, Metal Knuckles etc…,
09/23/17 07:13 AM Heller II Richard Dean Criminal Possession of Firearm by Felon; Conviction in Previous 10 Years of Non-Person Felony
09/23/17 07:13 AM Heller II Richard Dean Drugs; Paraphernalia; Sell/Distribute/Possess for illegal use
09/23/17 07:13 AM Heller II Richard Dean Robbery
09/23/17 07:13 AM Heller II Richard Dean Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 1g to < 3.5g
09/23/17 07:01 AM King Jessica Lee Interference with Law Enforcement; Felony Obstruct/Resist/Oppose
09/23/17 03:14 AM Farmer Mykenzie Renee Failure to Appear
09/23/17 03:14 AM Farmer Mykenzie Renee Failure to Appear
09/23/17 01:50 AM Smith Linda Jean Failure to Appear
09/22/17 10:08 PM Roberts Keeon Patrick Failure to Appear
09/22/17 10:08 PM Roberts Keeon Patrick Failure to Appear
09/22/17 03:42 PM Tripp Jacob Riley DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
09/22/17 03:23 PM Moore Quinton Homicide; Murder 1st Degree, Intentional and Premeditation
09/22/17 03:23 PM Moore Quinton Probation Violation
09/22/17 02:23 PM Davis Jr Charles Daniel DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
