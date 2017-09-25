Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|09/25/17 03:03 PM
|Kerr
|William
|Michael
|Probation Violation
|09/25/17 02:55 PM
|Patterson Jesseph
|Michelle
|Leanna Dawn
|Probation Violation
|09/25/17 01:14 PM
|Miller
|Kyle
|Edward
|Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
|09/25/17 01:14 PM
|Miller
|Kyle
|Edward
|Failure to Appear
|09/25/17 08:57 AM
|Gilkey
|Austin
|John
|Probation Violation
|09/25/17 08:57 AM
|Gilkey
|Austin
|John
|Probation Violation
|09/25/17 08:57 AM
|Gilkey
|Austin
|John
|Probation Violation
|09/25/17 08:49 AM
|Mitchell
|Max
|Alan
|Failure to Appear
|09/25/17 03:11 AM
|Wrenn
|Timothy
|Joseph
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
|09/24/17 08:17 PM
|Lukone
|Taylor
|Keenan
|Homicide; Murder 2nd Degree, Reckless
|09/24/17 07:35 PM
|Morris
|Craig
|Dwayne
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|09/24/17 07:35 PM
|Morris
|Craig
|Dwayne
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|09/24/17 07:35 PM
|Morris
|Craig
|Dwayne
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|09/24/17 06:24 PM
|Brown
|Kimberly
|Ann
|Probation Violation
|09/24/17 02:46 PM
|Gandy
|Brian
|Keith
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
|09/24/17 02:46 PM
|Gandy
|Brian
|Keith
|Failure to Appear
|09/24/17 02:46 PM
|Gandy
|Brian
|Keith
|Failure to Appear
|09/24/17 12:19 AM
|Kunzie
|Trent
|Anthony
|Failure to Appear
|09/24/17 12:19 AM
|Kunzie
|Trent
|Anthony
|Failure to Appear
|09/23/17 11:07 PM
|Flores
|Jr
|Gregory
|Dean
|Failure to Appear
|09/23/17 11:07 PM
|Flores
|Jr
|Gregory
|Dean
|Failure to Appear
|09/23/17 11:07 PM
|Flores
|Jr
|Gregory
|Dean
|Failure to Appear
|09/23/17 11:07 PM
|Flores
|Jr
|Gregory
|Dean
|Failure to Appear
|09/23/17 11:07 PM
|Flores
|Jr
|Gregory
|Dean
|Failure to Appear
|09/23/17 11:07 PM
|Flores
|Jr
|Gregory
|Dean
|Failure to Appear
|09/23/17 11:07 PM
|Flores
|Jr
|Gregory
|Dean
|Failure to Appear
|09/23/17 11:07 PM
|Flores
|Jr
|Gregory
|Dean
|Failure to Appear
|09/23/17 11:07 PM
|Flores
|Jr
|Gregory
|Dean
|Failure to Appear
|09/23/17 06:20 PM
|Hinshaw
|Phillip
|Bryant
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
|09/23/17 02:40 PM
|Blevins
|Alyssa
|Jane
|Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
|09/23/17 02:40 PM
|Blevins
|Alyssa
|Jane
|Failure to Appear
|09/23/17 12:48 PM
|Frame
|Ronald
|Owen
|Failure to Appear
|09/23/17 07:13 AM
|Heller
|II
|Richard
|Dean
|Failure to Appear
|09/23/17 07:13 AM
|Heller
|II
|Richard
|Dean
|Criminal Use of Weapons; Criminal Carrying; Knowingly carry Any Bludgeon, Sandclub, Metal Knuckles etc…,
|09/23/17 07:13 AM
|Heller
|II
|Richard
|Dean
|Criminal Possession of Firearm by Felon; Conviction in Previous 10 Years of Non-Person Felony
|09/23/17 07:13 AM
|Heller
|II
|Richard
|Dean
|Drugs; Paraphernalia; Sell/Distribute/Possess for illegal use
|09/23/17 07:13 AM
|Heller
|II
|Richard
|Dean
|Robbery
|09/23/17 07:13 AM
|Heller
|II
|Richard
|Dean
|Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 1g to < 3.5g
|09/23/17 07:01 AM
|King
|Jessica
|Lee
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Felony Obstruct/Resist/Oppose
|09/23/17 03:14 AM
|Farmer
|Mykenzie
|Renee
|Failure to Appear
|09/23/17 03:14 AM
|Farmer
|Mykenzie
|Renee
|Failure to Appear
|09/23/17 01:50 AM
|Smith
|Linda
|Jean
|Failure to Appear
|09/22/17 10:08 PM
|Roberts
|Keeon
|Patrick
|Failure to Appear
|09/22/17 10:08 PM
|Roberts
|Keeon
|Patrick
|Failure to Appear
|09/22/17 03:42 PM
|Tripp
|Jacob
|Riley
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|09/22/17 03:23 PM
|Moore
|Quinton
|Homicide; Murder 1st Degree, Intentional and Premeditation
|09/22/17 03:23 PM
|Moore
|Quinton
|Probation Violation
|09/22/17 02:23 PM
|Davis
|Jr
|Charles
|Daniel
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
