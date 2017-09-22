Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|09/22/17 10:25 AM
|Molina
|Miguel
|Angel
|DL Violation; No Drivers License
|09/22/17 08:17 AM
|Novotny
|Chelsey
|Renee
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|09/22/17 08:17 AM
|Novotny
|Chelsey
|Renee
|Drugs; Possess certain Depressants (GHB, Phencyclidine, see statute for list)
|09/22/17 08:17 AM
|Novotny
|Chelsey
|Renee
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|09/22/17 08:17 AM
|Novotny
|Chelsey
|Renee
|Theft; Property or Services; 2 or more prior conv in 5 yrs; Less than $1,500
|09/22/17 08:17 AM
|Novotny
|Chelsey
|Renee
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Felony Obstruct/Resist/Oppose
|09/22/17 08:17 AM
|Novotny
|Chelsey
|Renee
|Probation Violation
|09/22/17 08:17 AM
|Novotny
|Chelsey
|Renee
|Probation Violation
|09/22/17 04:55 AM
|Fuller
|Anthony
|Walter
|Failure to Appear
|09/22/17 04:55 AM
|Fuller
|Anthony
|Walter
|Failure to Appear
|09/22/17 04:55 AM
|Fuller
|Anthony
|Walter
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|09/22/17 04:55 AM
|Fuller
|Anthony
|Walter
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|09/22/17 03:34 AM
|Branscom
|Jacci
|Janae
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|09/22/17 03:34 AM
|Branscom
|Jacci
|Janae
|Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 1g to < 3.5g; within 1000′ of School
|09/22/17 03:34 AM
|Branscom
|Jacci
|Janae
|Failure to Appear
|09/22/17 02:43 AM
|Yeakel
|Jeffrey
|Clark
|Probation Violation
|09/22/17 02:43 AM
|Yeakel
|Jeffrey
|Clark
|Drugs; Possess certain Depressants (GHB, Phencyclidine, see statute for list)
|09/22/17 02:43 AM
|Yeakel
|Jeffrey
|Clark
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|09/22/17 02:43 AM
|Yeakel
|Jeffrey
|Clark
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|09/22/17 01:25 AM
|Moore
|Nichole
|Mae
|Probation Violation
|09/22/17 01:25 AM
|Moore
|Nichole
|Mae
|Probation Violation
|09/22/17 01:25 AM
|Moore
|Nichole
|Mae
|Probation Violation
|09/22/17 01:25 AM
|Moore
|Nichole
|Mae
|Failure to Appear
|09/22/17 12:20 AM
|Tinder
|Timothy
|Gordon
|Failure to Appear
|09/22/17 12:20 AM
|Tinder
|Timothy
|Gordon
|Probation Violation
|09/22/17 12:01 AM
|Kieffer
|Jason
|Earle
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|09/22/17 12:01 AM
|Kieffer
|Jason
|Earle
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|09/21/17 07:16 PM
|Sloan
|Bryan
|Edward
|Probation Violation
|09/21/17 07:16 PM
|Sloan
|Bryan
|Edward
|Probation Violation
|09/21/17 07:16 PM
|Sloan
|Bryan
|Edward
|Probation Violation
|09/21/17 07:16 PM
|Sloan
|Bryan
|Edward
|Failure to Appear
|09/21/17 03:39 PM
|Calfee
|Brittan
|Lee
|Failure to Appear
