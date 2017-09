Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

09/21/17 02:52 PM Martinez Jose Ernesto Failure to Appear 09/21/17 02:52 PM Martinez Jose Ernesto Failure to Appear 09/21/17 02:52 PM Martinez Jose Ernesto Failure to Appear 09/21/17 02:52 PM Martinez Jose Ernesto Failure to Appear 09/21/17 02:52 PM Martinez Jose Ernesto Failure to Appear 09/21/17 02:38 PM Francis Darrell James Cruelty to Animals; Fail to provide food/water/shelter 09/21/17 02:38 PM Francis Darrell James Cruelty to Animals; Fail to provide food/water/shelter 09/21/17 02:38 PM Francis Darrell James Cruelty to Animals; Fail to provide food/water/shelter 09/21/17 02:38 PM Francis Darrell James Cruelty to Animals; Fail to provide food/water/shelter 09/21/17 02:38 PM Francis Darrell James Cruelty to Animals; Fail to provide food/water/shelter 09/21/17 02:38 PM Francis Darrell James Cruelty to Animals; Fail to provide food/water/shelter 09/21/17 02:38 PM Francis Darrell James Cruelty to Animals; Fail to provide food/water/shelter 09/21/17 02:38 PM Francis Darrell James Cruelty to Animals; Fail to provide food/water/shelter 09/21/17 02:38 PM Francis Darrell James Cruelty to Animals; Fail to provide food/water/shelter 09/21/17 02:38 PM Francis Darrell James Cruelty to Animals; Fail to provide food, water, shelter 09/21/17 02:32 PM Orem Jason Dean Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision 09/21/17 02:27 PM Jenkins Francis Delores Eileen Cruelty to Animals; Fail to provide food/water/shelter 09/21/17 02:27 PM Jenkins Francis Delores Eileen Cruelty to Animals; Fail to provide food/water/shelter 09/21/17 02:27 PM Jenkins Francis Delores Eileen Cruelty to Animals; Fail to provide food/water/shelter 09/21/17 02:27 PM Jenkins Francis Delores Eileen Cruelty to Animals; Fail to provide food/water/shelter 09/21/17 02:27 PM Jenkins Francis Delores Eileen Cruelty to Animals; Fail to provide food/water/shelter 09/21/17 02:27 PM Jenkins Francis Delores Eileen Cruelty to Animals; Fail to provide food/water/shelter 09/21/17 02:27 PM Jenkins Francis Delores Eileen Cruelty to Animals; Fail to provide food/water/shelter 09/21/17 02:27 PM Jenkins Francis Delores Eileen Cruelty to Animals; Fail to provide food/water/shelter 09/21/17 02:27 PM Jenkins Francis Delores Eileen Cruelty to Animals; Fail to provide food/water/shelter 09/21/17 02:27 PM Jenkins Francis Delores Eileen Cruelty to Animals; Fail to provide food/water/shelter 09/21/17 01:21 PM Galyeon Lynzie Nicholl Failure to Appear 09/21/17 12:52 PM Willard Darrin Dion Failure to Appear 09/21/17 12:52 PM Willard Darrin Dion Probation Violation 09/21/17 12:35 PM Buck Douglas Scott Probation Violation 09/21/17 11:57 AM Harper Mark Alan Probation Violation 09/21/17 10:58 AM Jordan Heather Marie Probation Violation 09/21/17 10:57 AM Bates Brandi Lynn Fugitive From Justice 09/21/17 10:57 AM Bates Brandi Lynn Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 09/21/17 10:57 AM Bates Brandi Lynn Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 09/21/17 04:23 AM Holmes Eli Jon DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 2nd Offense 09/21/17 04:23 AM Holmes Eli Jon DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 09/21/17 04:23 AM Holmes Eli Jon Probation Violation 09/21/17 04:23 AM Holmes Eli Jon Probation Violation 09/20/17 06:34 PM Holder Dominic O’Shea Drugs; Distribute Marijuana or Analog thereof;450g to < 30Kg 09/20/17 06:34 PM Holder Dominic O’Shea Drugs; Distribute Marijuana or Analog thereof;450g to < 30Kg 09/20/17 06:18 PM Snyder Alexis Latrice Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision 09/20/17 04:06 PM Hobbs Chelsea Rae Failure to Appear 09/20/17 03:49 PM Lane Gary Nelson Probation Violation