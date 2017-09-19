Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

09/19/17 12:37 PM Othick Joseph Anthony Failure to Appear 09/19/17 10:47 AM Willis Schuyler Joseph Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant 09/19/17 10:47 AM Willis Schuyler Joseph Failure to Appear 09/19/17 02:30 AM Ishii Junya Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway 09/18/17 07:56 PM Roth Abram Jon Failure to Appear 09/18/17 07:56 PM Roth Abram Jon Failure to Appear 09/18/17 07:56 PM Roth Abram Jon Failure to Appear 09/18/17 05:04 PM Griffin Marsha Lee Robbery 09/18/17 03:55 PM McComb Timothy Ward Kent Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)