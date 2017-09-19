Daily Bookings

Hutch Post

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.  This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information.  All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

09/19/17 12:37 PM Othick Joseph Anthony Failure to Appear
09/19/17 10:47 AM Willis Schuyler Joseph Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
09/19/17 10:47 AM Willis Schuyler Joseph Failure to Appear
09/19/17 02:30 AM Ishii Junya Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway
09/18/17 07:56 PM Roth Abram Jon Failure to Appear
09/18/17 07:56 PM Roth Abram Jon Failure to Appear
09/18/17 07:56 PM Roth Abram Jon Failure to Appear
09/18/17 05:04 PM Griffin Marsha Lee Robbery
09/18/17 03:55 PM McComb Timothy Ward Kent Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
