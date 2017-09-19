Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|09/19/17 12:37 PM
|Othick
|Joseph
|Anthony
|Failure to Appear
|09/19/17 10:47 AM
|Willis
|Schuyler
|Joseph
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
|09/19/17 10:47 AM
|Willis
|Schuyler
|Joseph
|Failure to Appear
|09/19/17 02:30 AM
|Ishii
|Junya
|Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway
|09/18/17 07:56 PM
|Roth
|Abram
|Jon
|Failure to Appear
|09/18/17 07:56 PM
|Roth
|Abram
|Jon
|Failure to Appear
|09/18/17 07:56 PM
|Roth
|Abram
|Jon
|Failure to Appear
|09/18/17 05:04 PM
|Griffin
|Marsha
|Lee
|Robbery
|09/18/17 03:55 PM
|McComb
|Timothy
|Ward Kent
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
