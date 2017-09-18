Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

09/18/17 12:30 PM Witcher Kyre Marquese Probation Violation 09/18/17 12:24 PM Ferris Susan Lucile Probation Violation 09/17/17 06:26 PM White Paige Rene Failure to Appear 09/17/17 04:56 PM Elwell Austin Daniel Failure to Appear 09/17/17 04:56 PM Elwell Austin Daniel DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 09/17/17 08:06 AM Alexander Anthony Probation Violation 09/17/17 12:18 AM Stucky Joshua John Probation Violation 09/17/17 12:18 AM Stucky Joshua John Probation Violation 09/16/17 08:44 PM Hover Trevor Mark Failure to Appear 09/16/17 08:44 PM Hover Trevor Mark Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 09/16/17 08:44 PM Hover Trevor Mark Drugs; Paraphernalia; Sell/Distribute/Possess for illegal use 09/16/17 03:30 PM Holmes Natasha Rene Failure to Appear 09/16/17 04:07 AM Logsdon Jody Michael Gail Failure to Appear 09/16/17 04:07 AM Logsdon Jody Michael Gail Interference with Law Enforcement; Conceal /alter/destroy evidence Misd. case 09/16/17 04:07 AM Logsdon Jody Michael Gail Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant 09/16/17 04:07 AM Logsdon Jody Michael Gail Probation Violation 09/16/17 04:07 AM Logsdon Jody Michael Gail Drugs; Distribute, Market, Possess w/ intent to distribute a precursor for unlawful use 09/16/17 04:07 AM Logsdon Jody Michael Gail Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 09/16/17 04:07 AM Logsdon Jody Michael Gail Flee & Elude; 1st Offense 09/16/17 04:07 AM Logsdon Jody Michael Gail DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 09/16/17 04:07 AM Logsdon Jody Michael Gail Drugs; Distribute Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Crack, Amphetamine); Unknown QTY 09/16/17 12:58 AM Myers III William Dale Probation Violation 09/16/17 12:58 AM Myers III William Dale Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant 09/16/17 12:58 AM Myers III William Dale Failure to Appear 09/16/17 12:49 AM Fortner Christopher Dewayne Failure to Appear 09/16/17 12:49 AM Fortner Christopher Dewayne Battery; Against City/County Jail Facility Officer or Employee 09/16/17 12:48 AM Jones Deanthony Arvell Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 or less; from 3 Businesses within 72 Hours 09/16/17 12:48 AM Jones Deanthony Arvell Failure to Appear 09/16/17 12:48 AM Jones Deanthony Arvell Failure to Appear 09/16/17 12:48 AM Jones Deanthony Arvell Failure to Appear 09/15/17 10:48 PM Cully Chyenne Rena Traffic Contraband in Correctional Institution; Introduce any Item 09/15/17 10:48 PM Cully Chyenne Rena Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500 09/15/17 10:48 PM Cully Chyenne Rena Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 09/15/17 10:48 PM Cully Chyenne Rena Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 09/15/17 10:14 PM Norwood Ratwan Capice Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (3+ conviction in 5 yrs) 09/15/17 10:14 PM Norwood Ratwan Capice Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (3+ conviction in 5 yrs) 09/15/17 10:14 PM Norwood Ratwan Capice Stalking; Conduct after receiving notice of protection order causing fear 09/15/17 10:14 PM Norwood Ratwan Capice Violation of Protection Order; Court Order Issued as Part of Criminal Proceeding (Felony) 09/15/17 07:20 PM Lee Layla LeShey Forgery; Making, altering, endorsing 09/15/17 04:03 PM Moore Michael Lee Direct Contempt 09/15/17 03:48 PM Phillips Cody Eugene Failure to Appear 09/15/17 03:38 PM Rue Ryan William Aggravated Burglary; Unknown Circumstance