Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.  This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information.  All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

09/18/17 12:30 PM Witcher Kyre Marquese Probation Violation
09/18/17 12:24 PM Ferris Susan Lucile Probation Violation
09/17/17 06:26 PM White Paige Rene Failure to Appear
09/17/17 04:56 PM Elwell Austin Daniel Failure to Appear
09/17/17 04:56 PM Elwell Austin Daniel DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
09/17/17 08:06 AM Alexander Anthony Probation Violation
09/17/17 12:18 AM Stucky Joshua John Probation Violation
09/16/17 08:44 PM Hover Trevor Mark Failure to Appear
09/16/17 08:44 PM Hover Trevor Mark Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
09/16/17 08:44 PM Hover Trevor Mark Drugs; Paraphernalia; Sell/Distribute/Possess for illegal use
09/16/17 03:30 PM Holmes Natasha Rene Failure to Appear
09/16/17 04:07 AM Logsdon Jody Michael Gail Failure to Appear
09/16/17 04:07 AM Logsdon Jody Michael Gail Interference with Law Enforcement; Conceal /alter/destroy evidence Misd. case
09/16/17 04:07 AM Logsdon Jody Michael Gail Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant
09/16/17 04:07 AM Logsdon Jody Michael Gail Probation Violation
09/16/17 04:07 AM Logsdon Jody Michael Gail Drugs; Distribute, Market, Possess w/ intent to distribute a precursor for unlawful use
09/16/17 04:07 AM Logsdon Jody Michael Gail Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
09/16/17 04:07 AM Logsdon Jody Michael Gail Flee & Elude; 1st Offense
09/16/17 04:07 AM Logsdon Jody Michael Gail DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
09/16/17 04:07 AM Logsdon Jody Michael Gail Drugs; Distribute Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Crack, Amphetamine); Unknown QTY
09/16/17 12:58 AM Myers III William Dale Probation Violation
09/16/17 12:58 AM Myers III William Dale Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant
09/16/17 12:58 AM Myers III William Dale Failure to Appear
09/16/17 12:49 AM Fortner Christopher Dewayne Failure to Appear
09/16/17 12:49 AM Fortner Christopher Dewayne Battery; Against City/County Jail Facility Officer or Employee
09/16/17 12:48 AM Jones Deanthony Arvell Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 or less; from 3 Businesses within 72 Hours
09/16/17 12:48 AM Jones Deanthony Arvell Failure to Appear
09/16/17 12:48 AM Jones Deanthony Arvell Failure to Appear
09/16/17 12:48 AM Jones Deanthony Arvell Failure to Appear
09/15/17 10:48 PM Cully Chyenne Rena Traffic Contraband in Correctional Institution; Introduce any Item
09/15/17 10:48 PM Cully Chyenne Rena Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
09/15/17 10:48 PM Cully Chyenne Rena Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
09/15/17 10:48 PM Cully Chyenne Rena Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
09/15/17 10:14 PM Norwood Ratwan Capice Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (3+ conviction in 5 yrs)
09/15/17 10:14 PM Norwood Ratwan Capice Stalking; Conduct after receiving notice of protection order causing fear
09/15/17 10:14 PM Norwood Ratwan Capice Violation of Protection Order; Court Order Issued as Part of Criminal Proceeding (Felony)
09/15/17 07:20 PM Lee Layla LeShey Forgery; Making, altering, endorsing
09/15/17 04:03 PM Moore Michael Lee Direct Contempt
09/15/17 03:48 PM Phillips Cody Eugene Failure to Appear
09/15/17 03:38 PM Rue Ryan William Aggravated Burglary; Unknown Circumstance
