Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|09/18/17 12:30 PM
|Witcher
|Kyre
|Marquese
|Probation Violation
|09/18/17 12:24 PM
|Ferris
|Susan
|Lucile
|Probation Violation
|09/17/17 06:26 PM
|White
|Paige
|Rene
|Failure to Appear
|09/17/17 04:56 PM
|Elwell
|Austin
|Daniel
|Failure to Appear
|09/17/17 04:56 PM
|Elwell
|Austin
|Daniel
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|09/17/17 08:06 AM
|Alexander
|Anthony
|Probation Violation
|09/17/17 12:18 AM
|Stucky
|Joshua
|John
|Probation Violation
|09/17/17 12:18 AM
|Stucky
|Joshua
|John
|Probation Violation
|09/16/17 08:44 PM
|Hover
|Trevor
|Mark
|Failure to Appear
|09/16/17 08:44 PM
|Hover
|Trevor
|Mark
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|09/16/17 08:44 PM
|Hover
|Trevor
|Mark
|Drugs; Paraphernalia; Sell/Distribute/Possess for illegal use
|09/16/17 03:30 PM
|Holmes
|Natasha
|Rene
|Failure to Appear
|09/16/17 04:07 AM
|Logsdon
|Jody
|Michael Gail
|Failure to Appear
|09/16/17 04:07 AM
|Logsdon
|Jody
|Michael Gail
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Conceal /alter/destroy evidence Misd. case
|09/16/17 04:07 AM
|Logsdon
|Jody
|Michael Gail
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant
|09/16/17 04:07 AM
|Logsdon
|Jody
|Michael Gail
|Probation Violation
|09/16/17 04:07 AM
|Logsdon
|Jody
|Michael Gail
|Drugs; Distribute, Market, Possess w/ intent to distribute a precursor for unlawful use
|09/16/17 04:07 AM
|Logsdon
|Jody
|Michael Gail
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|09/16/17 04:07 AM
|Logsdon
|Jody
|Michael Gail
|Flee & Elude; 1st Offense
|09/16/17 04:07 AM
|Logsdon
|Jody
|Michael Gail
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|09/16/17 04:07 AM
|Logsdon
|Jody
|Michael Gail
|Drugs; Distribute Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Crack, Amphetamine); Unknown QTY
|09/16/17 12:58 AM
|Myers
|III
|William
|Dale
|Probation Violation
|09/16/17 12:58 AM
|Myers
|III
|William
|Dale
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant
|09/16/17 12:58 AM
|Myers
|III
|William
|Dale
|Failure to Appear
|09/16/17 12:49 AM
|Fortner
|Christopher
|Dewayne
|Failure to Appear
|09/16/17 12:49 AM
|Fortner
|Christopher
|Dewayne
|Battery; Against City/County Jail Facility Officer or Employee
|09/16/17 12:48 AM
|Jones
|Deanthony
|Arvell
|Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 or less; from 3 Businesses within 72 Hours
|09/16/17 12:48 AM
|Jones
|Deanthony
|Arvell
|Failure to Appear
|09/16/17 12:48 AM
|Jones
|Deanthony
|Arvell
|Failure to Appear
|09/16/17 12:48 AM
|Jones
|Deanthony
|Arvell
|Failure to Appear
|09/15/17 10:48 PM
|Cully
|Chyenne
|Rena
|Traffic Contraband in Correctional Institution; Introduce any Item
|09/15/17 10:48 PM
|Cully
|Chyenne
|Rena
|Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
|09/15/17 10:48 PM
|Cully
|Chyenne
|Rena
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|09/15/17 10:48 PM
|Cully
|Chyenne
|Rena
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|09/15/17 10:14 PM
|Norwood
|Ratwan
|Capice
|Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (3+ conviction in 5 yrs)
|09/15/17 10:14 PM
|Norwood
|Ratwan
|Capice
|Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (3+ conviction in 5 yrs)
|09/15/17 10:14 PM
|Norwood
|Ratwan
|Capice
|Stalking; Conduct after receiving notice of protection order causing fear
|09/15/17 10:14 PM
|Norwood
|Ratwan
|Capice
|Violation of Protection Order; Court Order Issued as Part of Criminal Proceeding (Felony)
|09/15/17 07:20 PM
|Lee
|Layla
|LeShey
|Forgery; Making, altering, endorsing
|09/15/17 04:03 PM
|Moore
|Michael
|Lee
|Direct Contempt
|09/15/17 03:48 PM
|Phillips
|Cody
|Eugene
|Failure to Appear
|09/15/17 03:38 PM
|Rue
|Ryan
|William
|Aggravated Burglary; Unknown Circumstance
Please follow and like us: