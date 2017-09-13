Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|09/13/17 02:09 PM
|Meadows
|Ashley
|Monee
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|09/13/17 02:09 PM
|Meadows
|Ashley
|Monee
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|09/13/17 02:09 PM
|Meadows
|Ashley
|Monee
|Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
|09/13/17 02:09 PM
|Meadows
|Ashley
|Monee
|Failure to Appear
|09/13/17 10:53 AM
|Clay
|Dell
|Russell
|Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
|09/13/17 08:11 AM
|Lukone
|Mison
|Keneu
|Failure to Appear
|09/12/17 10:13 PM
|Scott
|Charles
|Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
|09/12/17 08:49 PM
|Rosiere
|Joshua
|Christian
|Failure to Appear
|09/12/17 07:45 PM
|Neill
|Destiny
|Aleas
|Failure to Appear
|09/12/17 02:09 PM
|Clark
|Robert
|Allen
|Stalking; Conduct after receiving notice of protection order causing fear
|09/12/17 02:09 PM
|Clark
|Robert
|Allen
|Stalking; Conduct after receiving notice of protection order causing fear
|09/12/17 01:03 PM
|Irvin
|Tristian
|Lee
|Failure to Appear
|09/12/17 11:20 AM
|Getz
|Kerry
|Elton
|Criminal Threat; with Intent to Terrorize or cause Evacuation
|09/11/17 04:52 PM
|Vinyard
|Nakesha
|Renee
|Failure to Appear
|09/11/17 04:05 PM
|Wakefield
|David
|John
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
|09/11/17 04:05 PM
|Wakefield
|David
|John
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 4th and Subsequent Offenses
|09/11/17 03:50 PM
|Smith
|Tiffany
|Lynn
|Failure to Appear
|09/11/17 03:43 PM
|Carson
|Richard
|Scott
|Failure to Appear
|09/11/17 03:30 PM
|Debold
|Marty
|Lynn
|Failure to Appear
|09/11/17 03:30 PM
|Debold
|Marty
|Lynn
|Probation Violation
|09/11/17 03:30 PM
|Debold
|Marty
|Lynn
|Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
|09/11/17 03:30 PM
|Debold
|Marty
|Lynn
|Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
|09/11/17 02:54 PM
|Espinoza
|Rhonda
|Rae
|Probation Violation
|09/11/17 02:54 PM
|Espinoza
|Rhonda
|Rae
|Failure to Appear
