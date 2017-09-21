Cyber attack: Internet connection down over a week at Kansas college

EL DORADO — A Kansas community college is fighting a cyber attack that has disabled their internet connectivity.

According to a social media report, for more than a week, the IT Department at Butler Community College has worked with their provider to fix the connectivity and configuration problems outside of Butler’s infrastructure.

On Wednesday, the college experienced what they believe is the result of a DDoS cyber-attack that brings down the system by overloading it with information.

Butler and the school’s internet service provider have partnered with additional outside engineers and are working around-the-clock to address this issue.

School officials said they understood technology is core for students’ success and daily business operations. “Please know we remain diligent in bringing this situation to resolution.”