Crews work house fire Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Fire crews responded to 431 E. Sherman for a reported structure fire on the second floor of the home Sunday.

First arriving units reported heavy smoke from the attic area and initiated an interior fire attack. Crews contained the fire to the attic area and the cause remains under investigation.

Occupants of the home reported the fire and escaped before the fire department arrived.

Two pets were rescued from the home. No injuries were reported.

The Hutchinson Fire Department was assisted by the Hutchinson Police Department, Kansas Gas and Westar Energy.

This occurred around 5:40 p.m.