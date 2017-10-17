Crews work another house fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Fire crews worked a structure fire just after 1 p.m. Monday at 714 W. 5th.

First units on scene reported heavy smoke coming from the single-story structure. Crews were able to contain the fire to the area of origin.

All occupants were out of the structure at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

Crews completed an extensive overhaul and contained hot spots with the cause still under investigation.

This is the second structure fire in the city in the past couple of days.