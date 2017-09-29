Court rejects appeal in murder of teen at Kan. swimming pool

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal appeals court has dismissed an appeal from a man convicted in the 2002 killing a teenager at a Leawood swimming pool.

The Kansas City Star reports the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling dismissing the appeal of Benjamin Appleby.

Appleby, now 42, is serving a life sentence for capital murder and attempted rape of 19-year-old Ali Kemp in the pump room of a swimming pool where she worked.

Appleby was arrested in 2004 in Connecticut and confessed to the killing. The Kansas Supreme Court later upheld his murder conviction and life sentence but dismissed the attempted rape conviction.

Among other things, Appleby’s appeal argued that his confession was not legally obtained and his trial attorney was ineffective.