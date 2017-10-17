Courson wants evidence suppressed in distribution charge

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 22-year-old Hutchinson woman facing trial after her arrest back on Nov. 3, 2016, on marijuana distribution charges now wants some of the evidence suppressed.

Realiti D. Courson is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell for bringing marijuana, reportedly bought in Colorado, to Hutchinson.

It started with a police investigation of a robbery from the previous month. Co-defendant Megan Drach appeared at the Law Enforcement Center for an interview. During that interview, police asked permission to search her vehicle and she declined. But, she did indicate that she had a grinder and a small amount of marijuana in her vehicle.

Police obtained a search warrant and found the grinder and a pipe, as well as a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle. But, when they searched the trunk, they found two duffel bags that contained a much larger amount of marijuana, about five pounds.

Courson is also charged with conspiracy to distribute the marijuana with Drach. Other charges include possession of oxycodone and personal use drug paraphernalia.

A hearing on the motion to suppress is scheduled for Wednesday morning.