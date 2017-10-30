Counterfeit bills being passed in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Police report that more phony money is being passed at local businesses.

At around 1 p.m. Friday, an employee at Papa Johns Pizza at 501 E. 17th reported a fake $100 bill being passed at the business.

Earlier, an employee of Heartland Credit Union also reported receiving a fake bill, this time a counterfeit $20 bill. That bill was received at the branch at 129 W. Avenue A just after 10:30 a.m.

No arrests have been made.

Local businesses need to be on alert for someone passing these fake bills.