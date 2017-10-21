Countdown: Week 9 vs. Butler

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The No. 16 Grizzlies (5-2, 3-2) enter Gowans Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff against the No. 9 Blue Dragons (6-1, 3-0) Saturday. Originally set for a noon kickoff, weather forced the teams to schedule a later time. Homecoming festivities will take place at halftime.

The Hutchinson/Butler rivalry runs deep, with the Grizzlies holding a two-game lead on the Dragons heading into the 94th matchup.

Butler’s defense gives up less than 120 yards on the ground and only 109 through the air a game. Hutchinson allows only 84 rushing yards a game and 164 in the air.

Join Glen Grunwald, Steve Carpenter and Daren Dunn for insight to one of the biggest matchups of the week.