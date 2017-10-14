Countdown: Week 8 at Ellsworth

IOWA FALLS, Iowa — Despite a bye week, HutchCC moved up in the NJCAA football rankings to No. 12. Undefeated in the conference (3-0), the Blue Dragons travel to Iowa and take on the Panthers of Ellsworth (3-3).

Ellsworth has a two-game winning streak against Hutchinson. Both wins came in Gowans Stadium. In 2015, HutchCC bolted out to a 35-0 lead, just to watch the Panthers score 42 unanswered to win the game 42-35.

Last year’s battle saw Ellsworth pull out of town with a three-point victory.

Join Glen Grunwald, Steve Carpenter and Daren Dunn as they prepare you for Blue Dragon football from Iowa.

(Kickoff has been moved to 3 p.m.)