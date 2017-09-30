Countdown: Week 6 vs. Iowa Central

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Ranked for the first time in 13 polls, the No. 20 Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons (4-1, 3-0) look to remain undefeated at home this year against the struggling Tritons of Iowa Central (0-5).

The Tritons have not won since Oct. 10, 2015, and lost every game (0-11) in the 2016 campaign.

Join Glen Grunwald, Steve Carpenter and Daren Dunn as they break down the action from last week and give you a peek at today’s game.

KICKOFF: Noon – Gowans Stadium