Council to consider Amtrak support

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will take action on another request to provide $12,500 in financial support for a transportation grant that would be used to further renovate the BNSF line that handles Amtrak’s SW Chief.

After three grants were approved to make major improvements to the line over the past four years, efforts to secure more money for the rail line failed. The money was being used to renovate the line in Kansas, Colorado and New Mexico. Amtrak and BNSF threatened to move the Chief off the route and onto the southern transcon route, eliminating service from Hutchinson west to Lamy, New Mexico.

Efforts to fund the renovations were successful until last year. Now the three states and the communities served by the Chief are banding together to obtain another round of funding. The effort is being spearheaded by the state of New Mexico and will be funded by all three states, city and county governments with matching funds from both BNSF and Amtrak.

The grant would provide $25 million to continue track improvements. Large segments of track have already been renovated from Hutchinson all the way to Trinidad, Colorado.

Tuesday’s Hutchinson City Council meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the city offices.