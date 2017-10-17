Council hears smoking ordinance proposal

HUTCHINSON Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council got a report from Park Director Justin Combs on what would be a new ordinance banning smoking in most public parks. The report was connected to a proposal from a group of students that would like all parks to be tobacco free.

The proposal was brought to the council by teens from Communities that Care in September. No action was taken by the council, but that could change in the near future if an ordinance comes before them. While tobacco would be banned in most places, there could be a few exceptions, most notably at Carey Park Golf Course. Combs said he didn’t want to ban the tradition of having the occasional cigar on the course.

Also Tuesday, the council approved a bid for a sanitary sewer collection project at a cost of $1.45 million. If approved, the work would be done by Utility Solutions, LLC.

And the council approved proposed water and sewer rate increases. Under the the proposal, water rates will increase from $25.15 for an average residential user to $26.50 per month. The sewer rates for the city will increase from $12.68 for a household to $14.32 per month.

Both rates will increase a few points through the year 2022 under the proposal.