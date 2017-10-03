Council denies extra funding for art work at splash park

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Since the Hutchinson City Council passed an ordinance allocating one percent of every city project cost to public art, the city has spent around a quarter million dollars of city tax funds to pay for three projects, including nearly $230,000 at the Sports Arena and art projects at two new fire stations.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, Assistant City Manager Meryl Dye requested that the council approve the purchase of a $6,300 piece of art for the Rice Park splash pad, which was more than double the one percent allocation for the $300,000 project.

Dye has emphasized the need to keep art in the public conscious ever since the ordinance was passed two years ago. She says the price of the art piece in question was already reduced by more than 30 percent. She tells BW Radio that asking for less than that was an insult to the artist who put so much time into the work. Dye also said that the one percent allocation really isn’t enough when it comes to smaller projects, such as the water park.

The council, which has taken some heat for the art allocation ordinance, said it would stand by the ordinance and asked Dye and the Art Council to raise the extra $3,300 if they wanted the art piece at the splash park.

With that, the council tabled any action on the matter and told the Art Council to report back in 90 days to see if it had the funds available. If not, the council has indicated it will not support the purchase.