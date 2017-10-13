Costly turnovers doom Salthawks

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch High (5-2) turned the ball over twice in goal-to-go situations and could not stop the high-powered Campus air attack led by Cameron Harvey.
Harvey threw for 3 touchdowns, including a 99-yard strike following a Salthawk fumble.
Salthawks drive to the one but fumble. Campus turn the fumble into a 99 yard touchdown pass. 21-0 Campus.
— Salthawk Athletics (@salthawkad) October 14, 2017
Campus jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and never looked back in the 35-7 win.
Campus is now (4-3) and will face Derby (6-1) next week.
Hutch High falls to (5-2) and will travel to Maize (7-1) next Friday.
Final from Gowans. Campus 35 Hutchinson 7.
— Salthawk Athletics (@salthawkad) October 14, 2017