Costly turnovers doom Salthawks

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch High (5-2) turned the ball over twice in goal-to-go situations and could not stop the high-powered Campus air attack led by Cameron Harvey.

Harvey threw for 3 touchdowns, including a 99-yard strike following a Salthawk fumble.

Salthawks drive to the one but fumble. Campus turn the fumble into a 99 yard touchdown pass. 21-0 Campus. — Salthawk Athletics (@salthawkad) October 14, 2017

Campus jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and never looked back in the 35-7 win.

Campus is now (4-3) and will face Derby (6-1) next week.

Hutch High falls to (5-2) and will travel to Maize (7-1) next Friday.

Final from Gowans. Campus 35 Hutchinson 7. — Salthawk Athletics (@salthawkad) October 14, 2017