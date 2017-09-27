Cora C. Sparks Jerauld | 1925 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Cora Cathryn Sparks Jerauld, 92, died September 25, 2017, at Diversicare of Hutchinson. She was born June 18, 1925, in Joplin, Missouri, the daughter of Charles and Pauline (Broadhurst) McCune. In addition to being a homemaker, Cora worked at Woolworths and the Hutchinson Bag Company.

On November 21, 1943, she married Merril Sparks in Hutchinson. He died September 2, 1971. On February 15, 1974, Cora married Harvey Jerauld in Hutchinson. He died April 11, 2005.

She is survived by: daughter Wendy Flickinger and husband Richard of Abbyville; son, Merrel Sparks, Jr. ‘Bud’ and wife Pat of Hutchinson; 12 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way; sister, Dawnita Jeffer of Orange City, Iowa; and numerous other family members. Cora was preceded in death by: her parents; daughter, Bonnie Byer; brother, Dale Mahoney; sisters, Carol Lambert and Geraldine Mahoney.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 30, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with the family to receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.