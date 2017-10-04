Convicted murderer faces more charges in prison battery case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 29-year-old man serving time in prison for second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary out of Sedgwick County faces more charges.

The state has charged Daquan Dean with three counts of battery of a corrections officer for an altercation on July 1 while he was housed at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility. One of the victims was a doctor at the facility, according to statements made in court.

Dean is not eligible for parole until September 2022 from the Sedgwick County case and each count for the Reno County case has a maximum sentence of over 11 years in prison. If convicted, any sentence would run consecutively to the Sedgwick County case.

His case will now move to a waiver-status docket on Nov. 1.