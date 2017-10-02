Hutch Post

Congressman Roger Marshall to discuss manufacturing in the area

by 2 Comments

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — This Friday, Congressman Roger Marshall will meet with industry leaders representing manufacturing companies in the Big 1st District. Discussions will focus on regulations, tax reform and workforce development. Marshall will also have the opportunity to speak with students training to work in the manufacturing sector and participating in workforce development programs.

“Manufacturing is vital to Kansas’ 1st Congressional District,” Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., said. “This sector is providing good-paying jobs and employment opportunities in communities across the district. From agriculture to aviation, the manufacturing sector helps to power our economy, and produces products used across Kansas and the world.”

The Congressman’s stops will include Kuhn Krause and Superior Boiler Works, both in Hutchinson, and the Bradbury Co. of Moundridge.

    The truth is that with so few manufacturing jobs available, as illustrated by the listing of only two employers, you had better know somebody on the inside. Then, if you do get employed, pay close attention to the pecking order, and be sure to know your place and do not ever overstep your boundaries.

    Above all, trust no one, play dumb, and be extremely humble. Otherwise, you will soon find yourself on the street looking for work.

    In the meantime, pay no attention to politicians exploiting you for their own selfish purposes or from ignorance of the way things really work. It ain’t about competence; it’s about toeing the line or playing the game.

  • Prairie Progressive

    Looks like an OB/GYN doesn’t understand that manufacturing is *not* coming back soon in the rural areas, especially as our infrastructure crumbles due to failed tax policies which he wishes to promote at the national level. Building affordable broadband internet communications in rural areas to allow small businesses to market directly to customers and build the “gig economy” is the direction Kansans should be headed. The jobs of the future are *not* in manufacturing.