Congressman Roger Marshall to discuss manufacturing in the area

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — This Friday, Congressman Roger Marshall will meet with industry leaders representing manufacturing companies in the Big 1st District. Discussions will focus on regulations, tax reform and workforce development. Marshall will also have the opportunity to speak with students training to work in the manufacturing sector and participating in workforce development programs.

“Manufacturing is vital to Kansas’ 1st Congressional District,” Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., said. “This sector is providing good-paying jobs and employment opportunities in communities across the district. From agriculture to aviation, the manufacturing sector helps to power our economy, and produces products used across Kansas and the world.”

The Congressman’s stops will include Kuhn Krause and Superior Boiler Works, both in Hutchinson, and the Bradbury Co. of Moundridge.