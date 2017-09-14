Community Foundation planning brainstorming event

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Community Foundation is inviting home and center child care providers and preschool teachers to brainstorm with them on Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. in the Hutchinson Public Library Auditorium to discuss current challenges facing providers in Reno County and develop potential solutions.

Known challenges include low availability of infant care, free vs. paid 4-year-old preschool and its effect on enrollment, attracting and retaining qualified staff, professional development requirements for licensing and capital improvements to centers and homes to maintain high-quality environments.

The Hutchinson Community Foundation is the administrator of Reno County’s Early Childhood Block Grant, a program from the Kansas Children’s Cabinet & Trust Fund supporting 100 percent at-risk families.

The foundation and its partners are interested in determining how they can use some of their resources from the ECBG and other potential funds to positively impact the child care system for long-term change.

Coffee, water, and snacks will be provided at the event on Sept. 30.

Those interested should RSVP on Facebook or with Kari Mailloux, kari@hutchcf.org, so they can plan for seating and food.