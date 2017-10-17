Commissioners make quick work of meeting

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission Tuesday approved an agreement with BNSF Railroad and KDOT for the construction and maintenance of highway crossing signals on Kent Road and directly south of Avenue G. The cost of construction will be paid using federal dollars. The county will install and maintain the advance warning signs.

The commission also received an update on the cost of the improvements for the sewer district at the Highlands from Sam Johnson and Sid Arpin with BG Consultants. They warned that the new estimated cost for construction of the new facility has increased with the estimated cost climbing by $291,000. That’s up from the original estimate of $795,000 made in 2015.

A change in location for the facility and cost of materials have increased, according to Johnson. Arpin added that this is the probable cost, something they won’t fully know until they receive bids for the project, which is expected in the next 30 days.

Once any bids are received and approved by the commission, work could begin in mid-December. Initial work would consist of clearing and grubbing the location. If all goes to plan, the project could be finished early to mid-summer, next year.

The increase in cost had some on the commission concerned, but now it’s just a wait-and-see what the numbers show when the bids come in.