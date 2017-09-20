Commissioners consider tax abatement issues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission again discussed a resolution providing a policy and procedure for property tax relief for homesteads destroyed, or substantially destroyed, by natural disasters pursuant to state statute.

The question for the commissioners: do they want to grant tax relief for those properties damaged or destroyed by accident or natural disaster when there is no disaster declaration made by the governor.

They’re also considering what constitutes a homestead and whether a multifamily dwelling, such as duplexes, should be considered.

The commission has been granting tax relief for those who lost property during the wildfires north and east of Hutchinson back in March, but those properties were part of a disaster declaration. But, a couple who lost their home to fire before that also wants some tax relief.

The county commission wants to make sure it has a policy in place for dealing with such requests. This item was only scheduled for discussion. The actual request from the couple will come next week. The commission will also decide on the final wording of any resolution next week.

The commission also approved a resolution and directed the issuance of the bonds for the Blue Spruce Sewer District improvements.