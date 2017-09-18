Commission will consider tax abatement issues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission will again discuss a resolution providing a policy and procedure for property tax relief for homesteads destroyed or substantially destroyed by natural disasters pursuant to state statute.

The commission has been granting tax relief for those who lost property during the wildfires north and east of Hutchinson back in March. But, a couple who lost their home to fire before that is also seeking some relief. The county commission wants to make sure it has a policy in place for dealing with such a request. This item is only scheduled for discussion and the actual request from the couple will come next week.

The commission will also consider a resolution over the issuance of the bonds for the Blue Spruce Sewer District improvements.

It will also hear more discussion on the plans for the Extension Office redistricting and the report on the Mortgage and Registration tax numbers.

Also on the agenda is a quarterly report by Michael Garrett with Horizon’s Mental Health Center in Hutchinson.

The commission meeting starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Reno County Courthouse.