Commission Tuesday agenda

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Unless some things are added to the agenda, the Reno County Commission meeting should go pretty quick.

The highlight will be approval of a bid for electrical work for the new data room in the basement of the courthouse at a cost not to exceed $70,000.

The commission will also hear an update from Sheriff Randy Henderson where he’ll talk about staffing levels, budget, a letter from the Kansas Department of Corrections in reference to longer stays in the Reno County Correctional Facility, and a major door-wiring repair at the county jail facility.

The Reno County Commission meeting starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Reno County Courthouse.