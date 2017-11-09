Commission to further discuss 43rd Ave. bridge during Tuesday’s meeting

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners will hear a proposal from Public Works on how to deal with four major bridges that are in need of attention during Tuesday’s agenda session.

The head of that list is the 43rd Avenue bridge over the Union Pacific, which was put under strict weight restrictions, leaving the span open to car traffic only. The reduction in limits forced the Buhler School District to reroute buses for the middle school on Lucille.

The cost to replace the 135-foot span is $1.7 million. Since the project will need to be bonded out, Public Works Director Dave McComb is proposing that three other bridges be included in that bond issue. That includes replacing the Nickerson Road bridge just south of Nickerson, the rehab of the Nickerson Boulevard bridge over the Cow Creek floodway and the rehab of the bridge at the entrance to Willowbrook.

The total cost of the four projects is estimated at more than $6.4 million. The work won’t come soon though. Even with approval by the commission, the engineering work will take 18-24 months to complete and construction another 12-24 months. McComb says whatever the board decides, the priority will be given to the 43rd Avenue span.