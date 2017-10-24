Commission talks landfill issues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission Tuesday got an overview of the plan to extend the life of the Reno County Landfill. It would basically consist of building on top of the existing cells, which they believe could extend the life of the landfill for another 60 to 70 years.

During that discussion, the rates for residents of the county to use the landfill was also brought up. The rate on tax bills went up to $80 this year and will rise to $86 next year. This is an effort to raise additional funds to cover the rising cost. The rates will continue to climb yearly until they reach $100 by the year 2021.

Officials call it a “necessary evil.” Officials say that changes to federal and state regulations are contributing to that cost.

The commissioners took a tour of the landfill Tuesday as well.