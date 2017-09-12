Commission tables tax abatement for damaged property

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission made no decisions Tuesday. Only one item was listed, and it was tabled for two weeks.

This has to do with the property relief application submitted by a couple who lost their home to fire and now want a tax abatement. Their home didn’t burn during the wildfires earlier this year, in fact, the home burned down back in January.

The commission is contemplating whether this couple should qualify. They are in the process of coming up with a policy that would handle such situations. County Counselor Joe O’Sullivan indicated that he would bring a draft of the policy to the commission next week. They will consider that as a discussion item only, however, could still take action at that time if they choose to do so.

Part of the reason for the delay this week is because Commissioner Bob Bush was not at Tuesday’s meeting.