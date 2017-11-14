Commission leaning toward bond issue

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners appear to be leaning toward issuing bonds for work on three bridges in the area and possibly four.

Topping the list is the bridge over the Union Pacific railroad tracks on 43rd between the Old K-61 and Lucille. Officials say a traffic count on school days show 1,500 cars use that bridge daily.

Others include replacing the Nickerson Road bridge just south of Nickerson and the Nickerson Boulevard bridge over the Cow Creek flood canal.

Public Works Director Dave McComb says a fourth bridge would also be done, assuming there are funds available after the other three are complete. That would be a bridge off of Wilson Road into Willowbrook. If not, then it would be added to the top of the list for bridge work and paid for from the special bridge fund.

According to County Administrator Gary Meagher, they would finance the bonds for $5,512,500 even though — according to the proposed resolution — they would be granted a project authorization of $6,411,500.

He told the commission that, if approved, they would work to pay some other bond issues, so any new bond would not affect the mill levy. Any payments on the bond would come in 2021, according to Meagher.

The commission could take final action on the resolution next week.