Commission hears from DA and sheriff

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County District Attorney Keith Schroeder was before the Reno County Commission Tuesday where he again talked about the need for two additional attorneys, which he plans to ask for during the budget discussions next year.

But, if that were to happen, that could mean spending more tax money due to the lack of space for those attorneys. Schroeder noted that, under state law, the county is required to provide space for the District Attorney’s office. He suggested some space on the fifth floor, which at one time many years ago was the old county jail. However, that would be costly because it would need to be completely renovated with two jail cells still in that area. It would also need to be secured because of requirements involving the NCIC system. Plus there is no fire escape for that area of the fifth floor, which is currently being used as storage.

Neither of the two commissioners present at the meeting had any real comments or questions at this point, however, Commissioner Ron Hirst noted that there is space on the main floor of the courthouse that is not being used. Hirst also said he wanted to take a tour of the D.A.’s office at some time in the near future.

Reno County Sheriff Randy Henderson was also before the commission and noted that they will be housing some state inmates in the Reno County Correctional Facility because of the lack of space at the state prisons. He says the state would pay the county $55 per day, but didn’t know if the county was being paid by the state because the money goes straight to the county treasurer and not directly to the Sheriff’s Office. There was also some concern on whether the state had paid the county in the past.

No one seemed to know if indeed the county had been paid in the past. That’s something county officials will check into after Commissioner Hirst noted it was something they should know.

The commission did approve a bid from Zenor Electric to do work for the new data room in the basement of the law enforcement center. The bid of $56,150 from Zenor was the lowest of four bids the county received.

The commission also approved a couple of resolutions because new County Treasurer Brenda Kowitz was sworn in Tuesday as the new County Treasurer. This means she can now sign for county financial items.