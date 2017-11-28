Commission approves 2 agenda items Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission, after considerable discussion Tuesday of the proposals for insurance coverage for liability, cyber, property, crime, inland marine and business auto for calendar year 2018, decided to stick with Fee Insurance for at least another year, even though there was some discussion that going with K-CAMP might be a little cheaper when looking at all costs.

The big concern was rate stabilization in the insurance market in light of recent events across the country that could increase their rates. But, in the end, the commissioners indicated that they are happy with the insurance. Their bid to the county was lower for this coming year. The county paid $363,024 this year, but the bid for next year dropped to $334,318 for the 2018-2019 years.

The commission also approved an addendum for a City of Hutchinson Contract for the placement of Rcat benches and shelters on city property. There are several locations being considered for placing the benches and shelters, and the updated agreement adds some additional locations. The Hutchinson City Council has already approved the updated contract.

Commissioners are also looking at some possible date in February 2018 for a commission meeting on the road, this time in the city of Haven.