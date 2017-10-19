Coalition Against the Death Penalty conference scheduled

MCPHERSON, Kan. — The Kansas Coalition Against the Death Penalty will host an abolition conference entitled “The Kansas Death Penalty: What A Waste, 2017!”

Speakers for the event include Celeste Dixon, who lost her mother to murder and traveled the legal journey through execution of the offender, Roger Werholtz; retired Secretary of the Kansas Department of Corrections; and Carolyn McGinn, Chair of Senate Ways and Means Committee, who will speak on the death penalty’s cost.

The speakers at this event will address the very real impact of the Kansas death penalty from their own personal experience.

This conference is free and open to the public with on-site registration starting at 12:30 p.m.

This event will be held at the Church of the Brethren, 200 N. Carrie, in McPherson.