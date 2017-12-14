Civil case involving Hutch murder scheduled for hearing Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County District Judge Trish Rose scheduled a hearing over the civil filing of a Hutchinson man convicted of the murder of a Hutchinson woman.

Charles Christopher Logsdon was sentenced by District Judge Trish Rose to 25 years to life for the murder of Jennifer Heckel with an additional 23 years for other crimes.

In his habeas corpus filing, he’s claiming newly discovered evidence and a number of items he feels should grant him relief from his conviction and sentence.

He also claimed a number of other issues including prosecutor misconduct, an illegal arrest and warrant, an equal protection violation, being convicted of multiple charges — which under the law are the same — and ineffective counsel at both the trial and appellate levels.

He even claims jury misconduct, faulty jury instructions and disparity of a plea offer.

Logsdon was convicted of shooting Heckel. She was shot three times in her home on June 14, 2011, including in the head and back, while her young son listened in another room.

The state contends the murder was a case of mistaken identity and that the suspects intended to rob Kayla Salyer-Rodriquez, but apparently ended up at the wrong house.

A co-defendant, Billy Craig Jr., was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in the murder case.

Judge Rose has scheduled the civil case for hearing Friday afternoon.