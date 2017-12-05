City Council sets public hearing for run-down properties

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council set a date for a public hearing on the proposed demolition of 23 residential properties in the city during Tuesday’s agenda session.

The list is the latest round of homes that the city feels are unsafe or dangerous. All are residential properties and all but one are vacant.

The hearing will be held during the regular council meeting Jan. 16. The hearing will give the property owners a chance to state their case as to why the structure should be saved and provide information as to what their plans are for the property.

Also Tuesday, the council gave approval to lease a new ladder truck for the fire department. The new truck would be leased for 10 years. Then the city would have the option of leasing another unit or purchasing the leased vehicle outright.

Fire Chief Steven Beer told the council that the lease would save the city money over the outright purchase of the truck. The fire department hopes to have the new truck in 10 months and would replace the current unit that is 20 years old and in need of about $150,000 in maintenance, according to the chief.

Finally, the council gave approval to have Public Works do another pavement study for the city’s streets. The study will help determine how funds are spent on road maintenance and reconstruction. The cost of the study from Infrastructure Management Services LLC is $89,000.

The last study was completed in 2012.