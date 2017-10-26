Christine L. Salgado | 1952 – 2017

Christine L. Salgado, 65, died on October 24, 2017 in Kansas City, KS. She was born on March 4, 1952 the daughter of John L. Torrez and Bessie (Navarro) Torrez in Hoisington, KS.

Christine grew up in the Hoisington community, residing there until 1993. She graduated from Hoisington High School in 1970, and then attended Barton Community College, graduating with her Associate of Arts Degree in 1972.

In 1993, Christine relocated to Hutchinson for some time, and eventually moved back to her home town of Hoisington.

She was a member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church of Hutchinson and St. John’s Catholic Church of Hoisington.

Together for 14 years before uniting in marriage, on August 21, 2015 to Marcos Salgado in Great Bend, KS.

Christine worked for Krause Corporation, as the order desk manager until she entered retirement.

Preceding her in death were her parents, and a son Alexander Tonche.

Survivors include her husband Marcos Salgado; granddaughter Haleigh Marie Tonche- Kerns; Brother Arthur Torrez; two nieces, Jocelyn Torrez and Libby Torrez and her son Joshua; three aunts, Carmen Mello, Angelita Rivera and Frances Torrez; numerous cousins and her beloved dogs, Lobito, Weda and Mojo.

Private family visitation will be held on Thursday, October 26, 5-8p.m., Friday, Oct. 27th, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sat. Oct. 28th, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Private family Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Sat. Oct. 28th at 1:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS.

There are no other services planned at this time.

Private family inurnment will be held at Fairlawn Cemetery.