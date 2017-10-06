Child caught with toy gun on Newton school bus

NEWTON, Kan. — Police in Newton apparently had a school bus stopped in the 300 block of East 1st Thursday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to a report of a student on the bus with a gun and responded rapidly in an effort to ensure the safety of the children onboard.

Upon arrival, they learned that the gun was a toy and officers immediately began deescalating the situation.

The young student who brought the toy on the bus was given a ride to the nearby district office where the child’s mother could respond to take the child home.

While this may have been a frightening situation for everyone on the bus, police officials say they take threats to the safety of children seriously and will respond in a rapid and professional manner.