Charles LeRoy Bell | 1929 – 2017

Charles LeRoy Bell, 88, of South Hutchinson, died Thursday, September 14, 2017, at Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson. He was born July 20, 1929, in Florence, Colorado, the son of Willard and Helen (White) Bell.

Charles served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1959. He worked as a construction superintendent for the Jarvis Company in Salina and trained Brittany Spaniels for local hunters. Charles loved children, especially his grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

On May 6, 1967, he married Linda A. Bertsch in Cherokee, IA. She died September 28, 2014.

Charles is survived by: daughters, Veronica Timmerman of Cherokee, IA, Deloris Brown and husband Gary of Blue Eye, MO, Betty Harrison of Ponchatoula, LA; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Ruby Colvert; three sons-in-law, Jerry Colvert, Larry Timmerman, and Bob Harrison; three sisters, Wilberta Bell, Christina Haynes, and Elsie Marshall.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 18, 2017, at Elliott Mortuary Chapel, Hutchinson, with Brian Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson, with military honors conducted by the Fort Riley Honor Guard. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, with the family to receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, at Elliott Mortuary. Memorial donations may be made to Hutchinson Animal Shelter, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.