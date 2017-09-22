Charges dropped against Kansas man in fatal drive-by shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped two first-degree murder charges against a Kansas man accused in a 2015 drive-by shooting.

The Kansas City Star reports that the charges against 25-year-old Christopher Lewis were dismissed Thursday. He was tried last year, but jurors deadlocked over whether to convict him of killing 23-year-old Deron Rucker and 24-year-old Antonio Rucker. Both victims were from Kansas City, Kansas.

A Wyandotte District Attorney’s Office spokesman says charges could be filed again if an ongoing investigation yields additional information that will support a conviction.