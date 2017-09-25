Chamber will go after Tyson plant

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After talking with local government officials, the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce and area leaders will submit a proposal to try and bring a large Tyson Chicken processing facility to South Hutchinson.

President Debra Teufel says, after looking over the project specs of the $320 million facility that was originally going to be located in Leavenworth County, they will try to bring the plant to the area. Plans were stalled when Leavenworth County Commissioners rescinded a previous resolution in favor of issuing $500 million in industrial revenue bonds.

The resolution would have made the project eligible for an 80 percent property-tax reduction. The commission’s vote came three days after a town hall meeting persuaded local legislators to oppose the project. Between 2,000 and 3,000 people attended, and many objected to the project.

After meeting with Hutchinson City Manager John Deardoff, South Hutchinson City Manager Matt Stiles and county officials, Teufel says that the plant is something to shoot for. A number of cities and counties have already expressed interest in bringing Tyson to their communities. Tyson already has a large presence in South Hutchinson.

The Tyson plant would employ about 1,600 people and cost about $320 million to build.