Chamber may have interest in Tyson plant

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Several area cities have expressed interest in the proposed Tyson Chicken processing facility that was turned away by Leavenworth County Commissioners on Tuesday.

The Hutchinson Reno County Chamber of Commerce is also taking at least a peek at the proposal to see if there is any interest in Tyson.

President Debra Teufel says she wants to look over the project specs of the $320 million facility that was to be located in Leavenworth County. Those plans were stalled when County Commissioners rescinded a previous resolution in favor of issuing $500 million in industrial revenue bonds.

The resolution would have made the project eligible for an 80 percent property-tax reduction. The Commission’s vote came three days after a town hall meeting in Tonganoxie persuaded local legislators to oppose the project. Between 2000 and 3000 people attended. Many objected to the project. Several business leaders in Wichita have also expressed the desire to have their city look into the facility.

Teufel says she wants to look over the proposal and other information before making any decision. That would also include the blessing of the city and other community and county leaders. South Hutchinson City Manager Matt Stiles and Hutchinson City Manager John Deardoff said they would look at the proposal if it were to gain any traction here in the area. County Administrator Gary Meagher also said it would be an interest to the county.

The Tyson plant would employ about 1,600 people and cost $320 million to build.