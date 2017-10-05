Central Plains Rodeo on the Kansas State Fairgrounds this weekend

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is another big event on the Kansas State Fairgrounds this weekend — the Central Plains Finals Rodeo — Friday through Sunday.

The event will be at the Horse Expo Arena and tickets can be purchased in advance from Long’s in downtown Hutchinson or from contestants of the CPRA Royalty Pageant.

Tickets are $8 for adults in advance and $10 at the door. Tickets for children are $5 in advance, $7 at the door.

The rodeo is at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday at 1 p.m.